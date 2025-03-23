Clemson football: Star freshman RB shining early in spring, poised for big year

Gideon Davidson’s name has been buzzing around the Clemson football facility since the moment he stepped on campus—and for good reason.

As we inch closer to the 2025 season — and, of course, it's still early — all signs point to Gideon Davidson being one of the Tigers’ most impactful freshmen, and there's a real shot he becomes a key piece of this offense from day one.

Let’s start with the obvious: The dude was a top-100 recruit for a reason. Davidson shredded defenses in high school with elite burst, balance, and vision, averaging over nine yards per carry.

Now, with Phil Mafah off to the NFL, Clemson’s backfield is wide open. Yes, it’s a crowded room, but there’s a clear opportunity for Davidson to earn serious snaps. There are guys like Keith Adams Jr., David Eziomume, Jarvis Green, and Jay Haynes (currently injured) already on the roster.

In addition, Adam Randall—formerly a wide receiver—is making the full transition to running back.

Right now, though, with the early returns we're hearing, it wouldn't be surprising to see Randall penciled in as the starter, and for Davidson to gradually get more carries as the 2025 season moves along, moving into a shared backfield with Randall.

This isn’t a knock on Jay Haynes, David Eziomume, or anyone else in that room. It’s just that Davidson brings something special to the table—an ability to change the game with one cut and go the distance. Clemson hasn’t had that kind of home-run threat out of the backfield since Travis Etienne. And if you think that’s too lofty of a comparison, just wait until Davidson — who is wearing that No. 9, by the way — gets the ball in space behind an improved offensive line.

You can also bet that C.J. Spiller (Running Backs Coach) and Garrett Riley (Offensive Coordinator) are going to find creative ways to get the freshman involved. Whether it’s through traditional handoffs, screens, or motion packages, Davidson’s going to touch the ball.

And once he does? Watch out. His mix of speed and strength isn’t something defenses will be able to sleep on for long.

Read More