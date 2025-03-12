The 15 freshmen poised to make the biggest impact on the 2025 college football season

The 2025 college football season is shaping up to be loaded with young talent, and several true freshmen from the Power-4 conferences are in prime position to make an immediate impact.

While most first-year players need time to develop, a select few step right in and contribute from day one. Whether it's a five-star quarterback looking to take over an offense or a defensive lineman ready to plug gaps, these 15 freshmen are worth keeping an eye on this fall.

1. Bryce Underwood – QB, Michigan

There is no name bigger in the 2025 recruiting class — and no one more hyped — than Bryce Underwood. Michigan pulled off a recruiting coup by flipping Underwood from LSU, and now the nation's No. 1 overall prospect has a real shot at starting as a true freshman. With J.J. McCarthy gone, the Wolverines' quarterback job is up for grabs, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll be the starter this season.

2. Gideon Davidson – RB, Clemson

Clemson’s backfield is wide open after Phil Mafah’s departure, and Davidson is stepping into a perfect opportunity. A powerful yet explosive runner, he’s already turning heads in spring practices. If he keeps impressing, don’t be surprised if he’s getting meaningful carries early in the season. If we were guessing right now, we believe that WR-turned-RB Adam Randall will be the starter Game 1 for the Tigers, but it won't be long before Davidson gets into the game.

3. Ousmane Kromah – RB, Florida State

Another running back set to make an impact is Ousmane Kromah. Florida State’s ground game struggled last year, but Kromah could change that in a hurry. The former Georgia commit is a physical back with great hands, and he has the size to handle an every-down workload. If FSU’s offense leans on him early, he could be one of the most productive freshmen in the country.

4. Michael Fasusi – OL, Oklahoma

Oklahoma desperately needed help on the offensive line after allowing far too many sacks last season. Fasusi, a top-rated offensive tackle, has the talent to step in right away and provide some stability. Learning a new system won't be easy, but he's got the talent to find his way onto the field.

5. Michael Carroll – OL, Alabama

Alabama doesn’t often rely on true freshmen up front, but Carroll might be the exception. The No. 1 guard in the class has the size and strength to compete for a starting job immediately — especially with Kalen DeBoer looking to make meaningful changes to that offense.

6. David Sanders Jr. – OL, Tennessee

Tennessee landed a future star in Sanders, who was one of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 class. His combination of size and athleticism makes him a candidate for early playing time. The Vols lost three key starters from their 2024 roster, so it stands to reason that Sanders will have a great chance at getting on the field early.

7. Isaiah Gibson – Edge, Georgia

Georgia’s defense is always loaded, but Gibson brings an explosive pass-rushing ability that could get him on the field quickly. With some key departures in the Bulldogs’ front seven, there’s a clear path for him to contribute early. If he lives up to the hype, he could be Georgia’s next star edge rusher.

8. Devin Sanchez – CB, Ohio State

Ohio State’s secondary needs a true lockdown corner to pair with Caleb Downs in the defensive backfield and Sanchez fits the bill. At 6’2” with great length, he has the tools to match up with top receivers right away. The Buckeyes aren’t afraid to play young corners, so expect Sanchez to see significant action in 2025.

9. Dakorien Moore – WR, Oregon

Moore is the highest-rated receiver Oregon has ever signed, and he could be a game-changer from day one. With his elite speed, he gives the Ducks a true deep threat. Expect him to get involved early, especially with Oregon breaking in new QB Dante Moore.

10. DJ Pickett – DB, LSU

LSU’s secondary has been inconsistent in recent years, making Pickett’s arrival all the more important. A long, athletic defensive back, he could line up at corner or safety depending on where he’s needed most. If LSU’s defense takes a step forward, Pickett will likely be a big reason why. If he's not a starter, we'd expect him to contribute very early on.

11. Vernell Brown III – WR, Florida

DJ Lagway needs more weapons and he got a good one in Vernell Brown III. One of the fastest players in the 2025 class, he’s a threat to score whenever he touches the ball. Expect the Gators to get him involved in multiple ways because he's not going to be kept off the field.

12. Armondo Blount – DL, Miami

Miami’s defense needs more playmakers everywhere, and Blount brings exactly that to the defensive line. A five-star defensive lineman with an incredible motor, he’s expected to be in the rotation right away.

13. Caleb Cunningham – WR, Ole Miss

Ole Miss loves explosive playmakers, and Cunningham fits that mold perfectly. A big-bodied receiver with solid speed, he has the potential to be a go-to target in Lane Kiffin’s offense.

14. Jerome Myles – WR, Texas A&M

Texas A&M needs a new No. 1 receiver, and Myles has all the tools to be that guy. At 6’2” with strong hands, he could end up being a nightmare for defensive backs. If the Aggies’ offense can take a step forward, he has a chance to be a breakout candidate.

15. Amare Adams – DT, Clemson

Clemson’s defensive line has been a strength for years, and Adams looks like the next big thing. Already possessing college-ready size and strength, he could force his way into the rotation early.. Clemson has its starters set with Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart, but the rotation isn't set yet and we'd expect Adams to be a part of it before too long.

