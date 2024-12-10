Clemson freshman kicker going viral for "legendary" move before nailing game-winner
Saturday night in Charlotte, Nolan Hauser, Clemson’s freshman kicker, cemented his place in Tiger football lore with one of the coolest pre-kick moves you’ll ever see.
Before booting a record-setting 56-yard field goal to clinch the ACC Championship and send Clemson to the College Football Playoff, Hauser turned to the sideline and delivered a cheeky wink. Yes, a wink. Talk about confidence.
The game had all the makings of a nail-biter. With just seconds left on the clock, SMU had clawed their way back to tie the game at 31-31. But then, junior wide receiver Adam Randall gave Clemson a much-needed spark with a massive 41-yard kickoff return, setting up Hauser’s big moment. A quick strike from quarterback Cade Klubnik to Antonio Williams put the ball in field goal range, and the rest is history.
Hauser’s kick wasn’t just any field goal; it was the longest in ACC Championship history, an absolutely clutch performance under the brightest of lights. And considering the stakes — an ACC title and a spot in the playoffs — the pressure was immense. But if Hauser was feeling it, you’d never know. That wink said it all.
After the game, Hauser reflected on the moment, calling it a dream come true. “Growing up near Charlotte, it’s amazing to have so many friends and family here,” he shared. “This was for them and for this team. I knew we had it.”
Fans immediately rallied around their new hero. Social media was abuzz with reactions, with many dubbing Hauser a “legend” and joking that he might change how people view college kickers forever. Even Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, couldn’t help but praise the freshman’s poise, a trait that’s rare in someone so new to the college stage.
Moments like this are why we love college football. From the drama of the game to the sheer swagger of a freshman kicker winking before a record-breaking kick, it’s the kind of story that will be told around Clemson for years to come.
As the Tigers gear up for their playoff run, one thing’s for sure: Nolan Hauser isn’t just a freshman anymore—he’s a Clemson legend.