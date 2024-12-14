Clemson is scaring people with its new Transfer Portal approach
For years, Clemson fans have had to listen to the jokes.
Rival fans love to claim the Tigers have been “fighting with one hand tied behind their back” because of their reluctance to dive into the transfer portal. While other programs embraced the portal like a buffet, Clemson kept it old school, relying on developing their own recruits. And, to be fair, that worked for a long time. Dabo Swinney built a dynasty with his approach.
But now, things seem to be shifting, and let’s just say people are paying attention.
Swinney has always been clear—he’s not against the portal. He’s just selective. He’s not about to bring in transfers just for the sake of it. But lately, it looks like Clemson might be loosening up a bit.
The program is hosting Purdue EDGE rusher Will Heldt on a visit, which is a pretty big deal considering the Tigers have never taken a defensive scholarship player from the portal before, reports from Pete Thamel shared.
Heldt had an impressive season with Purdue, racking up 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, and he could bring some serious firepower to Clemson’s defense.
This potential change in strategy is making other fanbases nervous. Let’s face it—Clemson was a powerhouse from 2015 to 2020, making the College Football Playoff every year and winning two national titles.
That dominance was built on meticulous recruiting and a commitment to developing talent. If Swinney starts using the portal to snag a few key players, the Tigers might just be setting themselves up for another run at the top.
Now, don’t expect Clemson to suddenly turn into Ole Miss or Florida State, pulling in a dozen transfers each offseason. That’s not Swinney’s style. But the idea that Clemson is willing to add a key transfer or two has people wondering if this is the start of something bigger.
If Swinney nails this balance, Clemson could show the rest of college football how to embrace the portal without losing its identity.
And for those who’ve spent years mocking Clemson for not playing the portal game? Well, they might not be laughing much longer.