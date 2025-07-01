Clemson’s talent level is starting to feel like 2016 and 2018 all over again

The Clemson Tigers quickly became the biggest threat to Nick Saban's dynasty during the 2010s as Dabo Swinney found the formula to build a winner, taking home National Championships in 2016 and 2018. The past few seasons, Clemson slipped back to being just another program, and it looked like Dabo Swinney may never make it back to the top of the College Football world.

The Tigers were able to win their National Championships with two elite quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence but, haven't found the same level of play since the two left Clemson. Dabo Swinney's refusal to use the transfer portal only made the Tigers issues worse as they had trouble reloading.

Heading into 2025, the Clemson Tigers roster is starting to look a ton like the two teams Dabo Swinney led to a National Championship. Great player development paired with finally using the transfer portal has given the Tigers a roster littered with NFL-caliber talent. When you look at ESPN's latest NFL Mock Draft by Matt Miller, there are Clemson Tigers all over the draft.

Like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence before him, Cade Klubnik heads into the season with the potential to be the best quarterback in the sport and he's Matt Miller's projected 1st overall pick. Last season, Klubnik completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. If Klubnik can play at the same level or take his game to another level, it's going to be hard for any team to knock Clemson off.

Dabo Swinney's best teams always had an elite pass rusher who wrecked their opponents' offenses every week, whether it was Shaq Lawson or Clelin Ferrell. This season, that player will be T.J. Parker, who enters the season as the projected 3rd overall pick in Miller's mock draft. After an impressive Freshman season, Parker exploded, recording 34 tackles, 11 sacks, and 6 forced fumbles. Clemson's defense returns a ton of star pieces, but Parker is the player who will wreck a game for the Tigers, giving their defense a focal point.

Trying to figure out how to block T.J. Parker only gets significantly harder when you look to the interior defensive line to see Peter Woods next to Parker. Heading into the season, Peter Woods is the projected 6th overall pick, giving the Tigers another Top 10 pick. Last season, Woods racked up 26 tackles and 3 sacks with a 14.9% pass rush win rate, which is the best among defensive tackles in College Football. Woods has the potential to be the game wrecker on the interior like Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins before him, especially playing alongside the talent Clemson returns.

Deshaun Watson had Tee Higgins, and Trevor Lawrence had Tee Higgins, which set the prior Clemson teams up for success. This season, Cade Klubnik has Antonio Williams, Miller's projected 14th overall pick. Last season, Williams caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, giving Klubnik one of the top targets in the Country.

Aside from having an elite wide receiver in Antonio Williams, Cade Klubnik has two potential future first-round picks that aren't draft eligible in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. As a Freshman, Wesco finished second on the team in receiving, catching 41 passes for 708 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Tigers' other star Freshman T.J. Moore had 651 yards and 5 touchdowns of his own as the duo will develop even further into stars.

AJ Terrell was the 16th overall pick playing for Dabo Swinney, his younger brother Avieon Terrell ranks a little lower in Matt Miller's mock draft at 24th overall but he'll look to continue the family legacy. As opposing quarterbacks look to get the ball out quickly to avoid the Tigers' fearsome pass rush, it's almost impossible with a lock down cornerback in Terrell.

Outside of Clemson's projected first-round picks, the Tigers have pieces all over the field that could work their way into the first round of the Draft. Dabo Swinney hardly ever uses the transfer portal but, when he goes out and lands a player like Will Heldt, it's a massive addition. If a team brings over a tight end to help with TJ Parker, they'll be leaving an explosive pass rusher in Heldt one-on-one where he'll dominate.

Alongside Top-10 talent in T.J. Parker and Peter Woods and an edge rusher like Will Heldt, the Tigers have another elite defensive lineman. DeMonte Capehart enters the season as a projected Top-100 pick. Capehart dealt with injury last season but, returns as one of the best Nose Tackles in the Country, excelling at the point of attack eating up blockers to free his teammates.

Protecting Cade Klubnik at Right Tackle is another projected Top-100 selection in Blake Miller. Miller's best trait is his athleticism which allows him to stay in front of the fast-twitch edge rushers and if he can develop further, he has the potential to work his way into the end of the first round.

After years of looking to build his roster the traditional way, Dabo Swinney finally shifted his ways, embracing the transfer portal and likely using NIL to help get his key pieces back on campus. Dabo Swinney finally has a roster capable of taking him back to the pinnacle of College Football and based on pure talent alone this may be the best chance he ever has to get back.

