Cleveland Browns fans aren't buying the latest piece of Shedeur Sanders drama

One of the most polarizing stories of NFL Training Camp comes from Cleveland where Shedeur Sanders is competing for a top spot on the Browns depth chart. Coming into the NFL Draft, many thought that Sanders could hear his name called in the first round while at worst he’d be a Day 2 selection. In the end, Sanders wasn’t even the 1st quarterback his team took falling to the 5th round.

This Summer as the Browns try to find their starting quarterback from a room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, the fanbase is excited about what Sanders has shown in camp. Everyday, each pass the 4 throw is highly monitored and reported and on several days, Sanders has been the best of the bunch.

After going 7-10 passing on Friday while Dillon Gabriel went 3-14, Sanders mysteriously didn't get any snaps during the Browns training camp practice on Saturday. As soon as a reporter revealed that Shedeur Sanders was dealing with "arm soreness" the fanbase instantly questioned the true reason Sanders wasn't getting snaps.

One Colorado fan shared his theory that the move is being made to protect the other quarterbacks in the room who have gotten a ton of attention for their struggles while Sanders impresses.

My theory after today is Shedeur Sanders got them other QBs shook. Every time he touches the field, pressure turns up. So the coaching staff pulling him back not cause he ain’t good, but to protect fragile egos and make the others feel comfortable. This ain’t development. It’s… — NoChillWill334 (@CUBUFFS334) August 2, 2025

A Cleveland Browns fan instantly called out the Browns for lying as they don't buy that he's dealing with an injury.

Here goes the lying — 12 & 21 (@WardenSzn) August 2, 2025

Another fan called out how they don't believe he'd sit out with an arm injury after playing through a serious back injury at Colorado.

Yeah, that's bullshit. Shedeur played games with a broken vertebrae. — Brian Tiner (@SaltyVet20) August 2, 2025

Former Ohio State Buckeye Mekka Don called out what everyone is thinking, saying this move was clearly made as the Browns are rewarding Dillon Gabriel for being picked first rather than rewarding the quarterback who has performed the best.

Because they drafted Gabriel first they’re trying to stick to this hierarchy nonsense. Dillon Gabriel isn’t your guy. Your guy is Shedeur Sanders.



Figure it out soon @Browns https://t.co/2RSXe582ie — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) August 2, 2025

Cleveland Sports reporter Daryl Ruiter let his feelings be known, putting Dillon Gabriel on blast for how he's struggled at camp.

I don’t know how to say this, but Dillon Gabriel shouldn’t be ahead of the ball boys. Every time I watch him I think to myself, they can’t be serious with this kid https://t.co/8kBLYoas2l — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 2, 2025

The injury may truly exist and be the reason that the Browns are sitting Shedeur Sanders, but the fanbase has every right to share that they don't believe it. Owner Jimmy Haslem's comments on drafting Sanders only made the situation weirder and have added a new twist to this quarterback room. At the end of the day, everyone believes Shedeur Sanders has a better chance of becoming an NFL Quarterback than Gabriel, and the Browns' refusal to acknowledge it won't sit well with anyone.

