Clinton Portis' son makes commitment to this big-time power four school
After rushing for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2001 as the starting running back for the Miami Hurricanes on their National Championship team, Clinton Portis established himself as one of the greatest running backs to school has ever had. Portis is amongst all-time greats like Edgerrin James, Duke Johnson and Ottis Anderson.
Until 2024, gone are the days of the seemingly dominant Hurricanes who routinely won the Big East and were consistently ranked amongst the best in the country. Head coach Mario Cristobal seems to be changing that narrative quickly however. On the field, the Hurricanes rank as one of only eight remaining undefeated teams in college football. Off the field, recruiting is at a high it has not seen lately with On3 having the Canes ranked 10th nationally at the moment with 24 overall commitments.
Camdin Portis commits to the Miami Hurricanes
Arguably the most popular commitment for the Canes out of all 24 just happened this past week as Camdin Portis, son of Clinton just committed to his dad’s alma mater. Unlike his father, Camdin will play on the defensive side of the ball if he ends up in Coral Cables as a defensive back.
What is Camdin Portis’ high school recruiting ranking?
According to On3, Portis ranks as the 23rd best defensive back nationally and 16th best prospect in the state of North Carolina, where he plays his high school ball for Myers Park High School.
Portis brings athleticism to the Canes that has seemingly been missing on the back end since the days of legends like Ed Reed Antrell Rolle and Phillip Buchanon.
Zaquan Patterson will be an example to follow for Camdin Portis
The good thing for Portis is that the pipeline of getting back to elite play on the defensive side of the ball has seemingly already started in Coral Gables with true freshman Zaquan Patterson seeing more and more playing time and emerging as a presence on the back end of the defense for the Canes. On3 ranked Patterson as a four-star and the sixth best safety nationally in the class of 2023.
If these two end up in the back end together for the Canes in the coming years, this could spell trouble for the rest of the country. Needless to say, keep your eyes peeled on Coral Gables. The talent has returned.