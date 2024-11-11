Clip of Georgia player celebrating with Ole Miss fans will infuriate Kirby Smart
Things just keep getting a bit more frustrating for Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. On Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a rough loss on the road to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Offensively, Georgia couldn't do much of anything right.
After the final whistle, fans in the stands in Oxford rushed the field and celebrated in style as the Georgia players walked off beyond frustrated with the result. However, one player ended up staying on the gridiron and was all smiles? A new clip from On3 has made its way to social media and it showcases defensive back Jake Pope celebrating with Rebels fans. What in the world?
Georgia DB Jake Pope caught on camera celebrating with Ole Miss fans
A quick look on social media shows that Georgia fans aren't happy about this at all. Shortly after the loss on Saturday too, a photo of Carson Beck smiling on the bench went viral too, which had plenty of people angry.
Now, those same people are livid with the video of Pope on the field, grinning from ear to ear, jumping up and down. With the loss to the Rebels, Georgia is 7-2 on the season and they dropped to No. 11 in the AP Top 25. They're expected to take a bit of a tumble too for the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
Come this weekend, the Bulldogs will be hosting No. 6 Tennessee for what will be a huge showdown in Athens. With College GameDay making its way to town, things are only going to be more exciting on campus. However, the morale surrounding the team isn't too high.
The Bulldogs barely took down a lowly Florida side in Jacksonville in Week 10 and they didn't look prepared at all against Ole Miss. The Pope video is only making things worse for Smart and his staff leading up to Saturday's matchup with Josh Heupel and the Vols.