Coach Prime Reveals Secret Battle with Cancer — And That He's Fully Healed

This offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have spent most of the time without their Head Coach leading the way as Deion Sanders was absent with a medical concern that he wouldn't reveal to the general public. When Colorado and Deion Sanders called for a press conference on Monday where he'd be joined with his medical team, everyone began to fear that Deion Sanders condition may be worse than he let on.

When Sanders and his team took the stage, the result was much happier as the medical team detailed the scary situation behind the scenes revealing that Sanders has been receiving treatment for a bladder tumor but, that doctors removed his bladder and Sanders is now cancer free.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his medical team announce that he has been seeking treatment for a bladder tumor. Doctors did remove the bladder and Deion is "cured from the cancer." pic.twitter.com/FuIPjZFHlh — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 28, 2025

The news is truly incredible as when Deion Sanders was dealing with this medical condition the first thought is on the person rather than the football coach. While the press conference was a serious matter regarding Coach Prime's health, it wouldn't be Deion Sanders without an incredible quote which he delivered when talking about the effects of his surgery.

" I truly depend on Depends. I cannot control my bladder. If you see a porta-potty on the sideline it's real." Deion Sanders

Behind the scenes, Deion Sanders went through a lot just to be able to coach this season showing just how dedicated he is to the program. Sanders returns just in time for Summer workouts as the team looks to lock the roster down.

Coming off of a 9-4 season, Deion Sanders will look to continue building this program as it enters a new era. Sanders is no longer joined by his sons or Travis Hunter giving this team an entirely new look going forward.

Deion Sanders also sent a powerful message urging everyone to make sure they get the recommended medical screenings as it can truly save your life.

More Colorado Buffaloes News: