Coastal Carolina football announces FREE concessions all season long for fans

If you're heading to a Coastal Carolina football game this fall, bring your appetite—but you should be able to leave your wallet in your pocket.

In a bold and fan-friendly move, Coastal Carolina University is rolling out a brand-new perk for football fans in 2025: free concessions at every home game. Yep, you read that right. FREE. All season long. It’s part of the new “CCU Kickoff Meal Deal,” and it’s turning heads across the Sun Belt and beyond.

Starting this season at Brooks Stadium, fans attending Chanticleer home games will be treated to complimentary stadium staples like hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks.

All concessions at Coastal Carolina Football games will be free this fall. 👀👀🍽️



pic.twitter.com/qxeOU5jlbF

There’s no catch on the quantity either—each time you stop by a concession stand, you’ll be able to grab four items. And if you’re still hungry after that? Just jump back in line. The only requirement is that you’ll need to scan your visit using Coastal’s soon-to-launch Athletics App, which is expected to drop later this week.

According to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Chance Miller, the move is all about giving back to the fans.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation,” Miller said in a press release. “We’re always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience. This is a way to say thank you for the energy and support they bring every single game.”

This doesn’t mean the gourmet or specialty options are going away—fans will still be able to purchase items from outside vendors, grab a beer, or opt for new specialty concessions, which will be announced closer to kickoff. But for fans who love the classics (and let’s be real—who doesn’t love a stadium hot dog?), this offer is a total game-changer and will likely bring in some families to the games.

So whether you're a student catching your first game or a long-time season ticket holder, Coastal is making sure your game day experience is going to be one you won't forgot.

The Chanticleers will give fans a taste of the action during their free Spring Showcase at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, April 5 at 5 p.m. And yes, concessions will be open—so maybe it’s a sneak peek of what the fall has in store.

