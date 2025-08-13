When Chicago-based analyst Josh Pate was asked which quarterback he’d take if building a team from scratch, his top four was anything but predictable. He landed on Florida’s DJ Lagway, transfer John Mateer, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers. Each selection hints at a deliberate balance of raw upside, proven production, and X‑factor potential. In a season littered with hype and uncertainty, are Pate’s picks too bold or backed by substance? Let’s break them down.

DJ Lagway

The pecking order for Pate goes: DJ Lagway, John Mateer, Cade Klubnik, and then LaNorris Sellers at 4 to end the list. DJ Lagway being chosen at No. 1 by Pate was detailed by praising his deep-ball accuracy and explosiveness. He did high injury concerns which are valid based on last year and the start of fall camp this year. This is all about what he can be if everything goes right. He stays healthy, he has all the potential to pop off and be the best QB in the nation. Chances are if he’s healthy then the Gators break the college football world and end up making the CFP as well.

John Mateer

Next up is John Mateer. He transferred to Oklahoma and noted his elite improvisation skills and accuracy on the move. He comes in with his own OC he had in his Washington State days so the terminology won’t be much of a curve for him to learn at all. Added playmakers for this offense with Jadyn Ott coming in from Cal and Deion Bucks returning from injury can spark Mateer to have a special year coming. He has a gunslinger, whippy kind of arm along with that same mentality to have no fear throwing it to any place on the field. Mix that with his running ability and this number 2 ranking might not seem too high come seasons end.

Cade Klubnik

Up third is Cade Klubnik. Pate regarded him as dependable with dual-threat ability and proven production. Dependable by some may seem “boring” but by no means does anyone in the football industry think that way. He has dual threat ability to his game and an above average arm to make all the throws necessary. He knows how to lead and command his offense especially being in this system for his third season now. The returning trio of receivers he has coming back rivals any receiver room Clemson has had under Coach Swinney, which says something with some of the receivers that has come through the ranks. Expect another great year coming for Klubnik and the Tigers.

LaNorris Sellers

Last but certainly not least when it comes to a talent standpoint is LaNorris Sellers. He is viewed as having an X‑factor capable of elevating teammates with his presence, likening him to Cam Newton. If Sellers’ has that kind of year then he’s likely number 1 on this list and hoisting that Heisman Trophy ala Newton at Auburn. He has a cannon of an arm and the legs to strike fear in any Defensive Coordinators mind come game-time. The issue here is how much hero ball is he going to have to play? This changes how quarterbacks go about a game plan and adjust during games so this part will be where he needs to hone in.

In conclusion, this list is not as far fetched as some others may think. There’s a few names missing that fans and analysts might be lighting up the comment section with like; Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, and Sam Leavitt to name a few. A few sleepers to keep in mind are Sawyer Robertson and Fernando Mendoza but the top four has a good blend of potential mixed with returning production. This season is a year of a lot of unknowns when it comes to teams potentials and players. Unknown doesn’t mean bad it actually adds excitement because if the stars align for some of these players then it can change the entire college landscape for this year and years to come.

