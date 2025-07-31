The Brian Kelly era hasn't panned out the way the LSU program expected when they poached him from Notre Dame. The Tigers have yet to truly put it all together heading into the 2025 season but, there's a ton of hype around this team after they went all in using the transfer portal. Among those buying LSU stock is college football analyst J.D. PicKell, of On3’s The Hard Count, has LSU pegged as the team most primed to win the 2026 national title. He outlines several key reasons behind the bold projection:

Louisiana’s team 🤝 Louisiana’s kitchen



I’ve got LSU winning the whole thinghttps://t.co/ogqjXXrXyX pic.twitter.com/xarHGAA6XB — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) July 30, 2025

Stability at Head Coach Brian Kelly

PicKell emphasizes Kelly’s proven track record—over two decades, he’s maintained winning percentages above 70% at both Notre Dame and LSU. He credits LSU’s deep local talent base in Louisiana and superior resources as reasons Kelly is better positioned to succeed in Baton Rouge than he was in South Bend. Say what you want about Brian Kelly, but he does win, although he doesn't have too many accolades under his belt to back it. Couldn’t get Notre Dame over the hump, so he left there to lead LSU, knowing he had more resources. The time is now for him.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier: A Game‑Changer

"God brought me to LSU for a reason. I always wanted to win a national championship here. It wasn't about winning a Heisman or being the first overall pick. It was just about winning championships, so having that opportunity, I just couldn't pass it up." Garrett Nussmeier

At the heart of PicKell's prediction is Garrett Nussmeier, LSU’s standout quarterback. Hearing this quote gives you goosebumps. The reason is because of the intensity you can hear in his voice and how much love he has for this team/university. Returning after a 4,000‑yard 2024 season, Nussmeier is seen as the nation’s top returning QB. PicKell believes that if Nussmeier becomes LSU’s “badge year” signal, there is no ceiling for what the offense can become.

Nussmeier is arguably the best returning quarterback in the country, football pedigree in his background, the experience, and an elevated supporting cast are all reasons to believe he can at least match or exceed his expectations from a year ago. JD also had him in his Heisman finalists. Viewed by many draft experts to be a top 5 draft pick, he's got it all going on for him right now. Actions speak louder than words, but he seems ready for that challenge.

Elite Transfer Portal Class

PicKell points out that LSU didn’t just participate in the portal—they dominated it, bringing in high-impact transfers like Barion Brown and Nic Anderson to bolster offensive explosiveness. A complete roster revamp that bridges depth gaps across the board. They used the portal to get better at receiver and also impact the defense. The receivers were highlighted above, but on defense, they got Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn, who should quietly form one of the better defensive line tandems in the SEC.

Recharging the Defensive Identity

While LSU gained offensive fireworks, PicKell still insists that the program must reclaim its identity on the defensive line. He regularly urges Kelly to "bring the boom back," investing via NIL and portal deals in "big human beings" who can disrupt the SEC power run game. Even outside of the additions via the portal on defense, do not forget who is returning. The two big names are Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks. Perkins can, and will, play all over the defense, but predominantly pass rushing. Whit weeks is the quarterback of that defense, aligning guys on plays and calling out audibles. Think of Weeks as a Keuchley-lite type of player. Not comparing the two as identical clones, but the impact they have and the importance they bring to their team rival each other.

Mock Playoff Model Outlook

In PicKell’s projected 12-team playoff bracket for the 2025‑26 season, LSU earns the number 1 seed and a spot in the national title. He sees LSU beating Ohio State in the final after dispatching key SEC contenders like Alabama and Georgia in earlier rounds. The road to the title is extremely difficult, according to PicKell’s prediction. Seeing Alabama and Georgia again after versing that grueling SEC schedule to begin with would be taxing. This would also be the second time playing Alabama this season, as well, which is hard to beat Kalen Deboer twice due to the great adjustments he makes throughout a season. Getting by both of these teams is one thing, but then waiting for them on the other side is the defending champs. His chips are all in on LSU, seeing the stars aligning with the perfect mix of coaching stability, returning production, and roster improvements via the portal.

Final Take

"Spicy chicken sandwich down my gullet…LSU national champs" JD PicKell

If that quote isn’t all in I don’t know what is. PicKell’s case is rooted in convergence: experienced leadership, elite quarterback play, high-end recruiting, and a revived identity on defense. He has LSU going 11-1, Heisman finalist, CFP number 1 seed, and finally winning the whole dang thing. This sounds very similar to the Joe Burrow year, except they went undefeated. If this happens, the way he predicts it would go down in the LSU history books as one of the best seasons of all time. His model projects LSU as the most balanced and talented team entering the offseason, and primed for a title run in early 2026.

More LSU Tigers News: