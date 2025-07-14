These 50 Wide Receivers are set to dominate College Football in 2025

In College Football, if you're going to compete for Conference Championships and the National Championship, you need elite wide receivers. Pairing any quarterback with an elite receiver elevates the quarterback as DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle made Mac Jones a Heisman finalist. Pairing a great quarterback with an elite receiver is almost unstoppable and makes magic for an offense.

This past season, Ohio State rode the elite trio of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate to a National Championship. As offenses continue to air the ball out, the wide receiver talent in College Football continues to get more impressive, giving us NFL level stars at this level. Heading into the 2025 College Football season, these are the Top 50 Wide Receivers in the Country.

2024 Stats: 18 catches, 196 yards, and 1 touchdown

The 2024 season didn't go as expected for Louisville receiver Caullin Lacy as he suffered an injury early in the year, leading to him sitting out for a redshirt. Lacy was one of the most explosive playmakers in the Country during his time at South Alabama and will look to return to form in 2025. As the Cardinals bring in Miller Moss at Quarterback, Lacy can help the offense as it looks to hit the next level.

2024 Stats: 39 catches, 762 yards, and 5 touchdowns

As the TCU Horned Frogs look to make a run in the Big 12, returning the dynamic duo of Josh Hoover and Eric McAlister gives the team one of the best QB-WR duos in the Country. Every time Eric McAlister touches the ball, a big play is near as he's averaging 19.5 yards per reception for his career. If McAlister can continue to move the chains at an elite level, this TCU offense will be one of the best in the Big 12.

2024 Stats: 61 catches, 1,028 yards, and 12 touchdowns

As Deion Sanders looks to replace three highly productive Wide Receivers, he went out and added some interesting pieces to the receiving room. The most interesting addition is Campbell transfer Sincere Brown at 6-foot-5, drawing comparisons to AJ Green. While Brown has impressive size, Campbell would use him on screen passes and short routes, showcasing how rare of an athlete he is and the impact he can have at Colorado.

2024 Stats: 17 catches, 176 yards, and a touchdown

On a yearly basis the Ohio State Buckeyes reload at the receiver position, sending a player off to the NFL and replacing them with the next highly regarded receiver. This season, as the Buckeyes send Emeka Egbuka off to the NFL, they replace him with former 5-star recruit Brandon Inniss. Thus far in his career, Inniss has shown flashes but, playing alongside Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will give Brandon Inniss great matchups to take advantage of.

2024 Stats: 10 catches, 216 yards, and a touchdown

As a True Freshman in 2023, Omarion Miller burst onto the scene with an impressive 196 yards showing against the USC Trojans. Since that game, it's been a rollercoaster for Omarion Miller as he's been stuck in a crowded wide receiver room and missed most of the 2024 season with an injury. As Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr, and LaJohntay Wester are off to the NFL and Miller is healthy, the Junior wide receiver will have a great chance to have a breakout season.

2024 Stats: 56 catches, 616 yards, and 5 touchdowns

As the Alabama Football team returns Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard at receiver, the room didn't need another impact playmaker but, that did not stop Kalen DeBoer and his staff from adding Miami's Isaiah Horton. In an offense with Xavier Restrepo, Elijah Arroyo, and Jacolby George Isaiaha Horton was able to put together an impressive season. Horton will find himself as Alabama's 3rd option, a role in which he's overqualified to play but, should lead to an impressive season nonetheless.

2024 Stats: 52 catches, 882 yards, and 6 touchdowns

As Lane Kiffin looks to retool his roster, the addition of De'Zhaun Stribling is one of the Rebels' biggest additions. Stribling has proven production at the receiver position with over 2,000 yards in his career making him a reliable target for first time starter Austin Simmons. Stribling constantly made contested catches at Oklahoma State and has an impressive ability after the catch.

2024 Stats: 40 catches, 451 yards, and 3 touchdowns

While the breakout of Cam Coleman was the most impressive, True Freshman Malcolm Simmons turned in an impressive year himself. As Simmons moves from a rotational role into the starting lineup, he should be able to make a massive leap in production. As Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr garner the most of the defense's attention, Simmons will be able to make the most of the matchup advantages he'll have on a weekly basis.

2024 Stats: 69 catches, 1,053 yards, and 7 touchdowns

Corey Rucker burst onto the scene during his first two seasons yet, he made the decision to transfer to South Carolina ahead of the 2022 season. After suffering an injury at South Carolina, catching just one pass as a Gamecock, Rucker has returned to Arkansas State and has dominated the past two seasons. After another impressive season, Rucker returns for his final season at Arkansas State he'll look to continue his run as the best receiver in the Sun Belt.

2024 Stats: 76 catches, 1,043 yards, and 11 touchdowns

The mission for James Franklin and Penn State was clear this offseason: the Nittany Lions desperately needed to bring in playmakers at the receiver position. During the Winter transfer portal window, the Nittany Lions landed Troy transfer Devonte Ross who brings proven production to a struggling room. Ross brings the ability to stretch the field to Penn State's offense which will open up the box for Penn State's rushing attack while giving Drew Allar a home run threat.

2024 Stats: 62 catches, 702 yards, and 3 touchdowns

As Georgia Tech looks to carry the momentum they built last season forward, the continuity the Yellow Jackets have on offense will be key. While Eric Singleton Jr transferred, Georgia Tech returns Malik Rutherford who had an impressive season in 2024. Rutherford has the ability to beat you deep but, his ability to make big plays out of screens and designed handoffs make him such a dynamic weapon.

2024 Stats: 43 catches, 466 yards, and 5 total touchdowns

While Georgia made a ton of additions in their receiving room, they return a big playmaker in Senior receiver Dillon Bell. As Dillion Bell returns for his Senior season, the Bulldogs' star will remain the biggest speed threat in the offense with an elite ability to stretch the field. Bell will need to figure out how to cut down on his drops but, he could put together a massive season with the attention his counterparts will draw.

2024 Stats: 42 catches, 592 yards, and 4 touchdowns

The College Football Playoff helped turn several players into stars but, the best example of a player rising to the occasion was Notre Dame receiver Jaden Greathouse. The first 100 yard game for Greathouse came in the Semifinal against Penn State where he scored the game tying touchdown late, he'd follow that up with 128 yards and a score against Ohio State in the Championship game.

Heading into 2025, Notre Dame will be banking on Greathouse to carry the momentum into this season as they'll need everyone to step up with a first time starter at quarterback. If Greathouse can stay healthy, he'll have his biggest season yet, and his ability as a contested catch monster will be a great tool with a young quarterback at the helm.

2024 Stats: 17 catches, 368 yards, and 3 touchdowns

As a True Freshman, Mario Craver arrived at Mississippi State and made an instant impact for the Bulldogs. After the season ended, Mario Craver transferred to Texas A&M, where he'll look to make a bigger impact in a better offense. The key for Craver will be continuing to make big plays at a higher rate as he'll have a bigger role with the Aggies this season.

2024 Stats: 57 catches, 874 yards, and 2 touchdowns

On a yearly basis, Lane Kiffin is tasked with reloading his roster as his approach to taking in transfers leads to a ton of roster turnover. Lane Kiffin hardly ever has the luxury of returning a player like Cayden Lee, who's proven he can be the team's leading receiver already. This season, the key for Cayden Lee will be becoming a more consistent contributor but, he's already shown he can put together massive performances for the Rebels.

2024 Stats: 43 catches, 525 yards, and 12 touchdowns

As a True Freshman, Ja'Kobi Lane impressed in limited playing time, setting him up to make a big impact in 2024. As a Sophomore, Lane took the next step, becoming a focal point in the offense with 27.9% of his catches coming as touchdowns. Heading into his Junior season, continuity at the quarterback position should set Lane up to take another leap giving him a chance to form a dynamic duo with Makai Lemon.

2024 Stats: 60 catches, 877 yards, and 6 touchdowns

After two seasons at Florida, Caleb Douglas transferred to Texas Tech looking to make an impact in his first season as a starter. Douglas put together an impressive season finishing second on the team in catches, yards, and touchdowns making him the team's leading returning receiver. As Douglas returns for another season in the offense with Behren Morton at quarterback, Douglas is poised to put together an incredible season for the Red Raiders.2

2024 Stats: 42 catches for 480 yards

After a breakout 2023 season at Liberty, CJ Daniels entered the transfer portal landing at the perfect school for a wide receiver in LSU. While Daniels was a starter for the Tigers, he didn't have the impact many expected as he dealt with a dislocated heel limiting his explosiveness. Now after recovering, CJ Daniels lands at Miami where he'll have a chance to cross the 1,000 yard mark once again. Daniels has the elite top end speed to be a game breaker for the Hurricanes and Carson Beck's top target.

2024 Stats: 41 catches, 708 yards, and 5 touchdowns

While the Clemson Tigers had a ton of veteran talent, it was some of their younger players who were the most impressive pieces. After signing with Clemson as a Top 100 recruit, Bryant Wesco made an instant impact, earning Freshman All-American honors. Wesco brings elite speed to the offense, helping the Tigers stretch opposing defenses, which in turn makes the other two receivers in this trio even more difficult to cover.

2024 stats: 8 catches for 123 yards

The Texas Tech Red Raiders enter the season looking to win the Big 12 after their massive investment into the roster using the transfer portal. While the transfers elevated the team's ceiling, some of the players on the roster will need to develop to help this group reach its ceiling. There isn't a more exciting player to follow this season than former 5-star recruit Micah Hudson who showed flashes as a true Freshman but, missed time with injuries. If Hudson can show the raw talent that made him a 5-star recruit, this offense will be a nightmare for everyone in the Big 12.

2024 Stats (HS): 41 catches, 677 yards, and 9 touchdowns

The 2024 season was the year of the Freshman Wide Receiver, with Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams quickly becoming household names. While Dallas Wilson wasn't a 5-star recruit like the aforementioned duo; he could have the same effect for Florida this season. After arriving on Florida's campus, Dallas Wilson quickly proved he's an instant impact player, catching 10 passes for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns in Florida's Spring Game. Wilson should quickly become one of DJ Lagway's top targets and one of the most impressive Freshmen in the Country.

2024 Stats: 55 catches, 808 yards, and 5 touchdowns

As the Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to build on their run to the National Championship last year, Marcus Freeman had to load up using the transfer portal. As Jaden Greathouse hits the next level as a receiver, he's joined by Virginia transfer Malachi Fields forming a dominant duo on the outside. Fields' size at 6-foot-4 will make him a massive target for whoever starts at quarterback. Fields brings physicality on the outside and has shown an impressive ability as a vertical threat.

2024 Stats: 74 catches, 932 yards, and 6 touchdowns

After two productive seasons to start his career, Kevin Coleman was quietly one of the best wide receivers in college football last season. Following the season, Coleman jumped from Mississippi State to Missouri landing in Eli Drinkwitz's offense. As the Tigers look to replace the production of Theo Wease and Luther Burden III, having an elite receiver like Kevin Coleman Jr will help a first time starter in Beau Pribula as he adjusts to the role.

2024 Stats: 23 catches, 396 yards, and 5 touchdowns

After an impressive True Freshman season, Duce Robinson didn't take the massive leap many expected for the Trojans. This offseason, Robinson transferred to Florida State looking to put together a massive season. Mike Norvell's offense could be the perfect fit for Duce Robinson to maximize his talent with his size as Norvell has the blueprint after Johnny Davis had a ton of success for the Seminoles.

2024 Stats: 39 catches, 574 yards, and 8 touchdowns

One of the biggest issues for Georgia last season was lacking the elite playmakers on the outside that they've had in past seasons. The easiest way to fix that is going out and landing another teams biggest playmaker and Kirby Smart did just that landing Texas A&M Star Noah Thomas. Adding the size of Thomas on the outside is the perfect compliment to the speed of Georgia's other stars while giving Gunnar Stockton a reliable target.

2024 Stats: 45 catches, 651 yards, and 5 touchdowns

Along with Bryant Wesco who checks in at #31 on this list, T.J. Moore helped form one of the most exciting Freshman duos in the Sport. Moore just getting past the 650 yard mark made Clemson the first Power Conference program since 2000 to have a duo of Freshmen record 650+ yards and 5+ touchdowns.

Clemson returns a Heisman front runner at Quarterback which points to another productive season from Clemson's receiving room. Moore is explosive after the catch with an ability to win on 50/50 balls which only makes this room much harder to guard with a trio of potential first round picks that can hurt a defense.

2023 Stats (Injured 2024): 38 catches, 798 yards, and 10 touchdowns

One of the biggest reasons that Oklahoma's offense was abysmal last season was the fact that almost every one of their key pieces at receiver got hurt, including Nic Anderson. After nearly posting 800 yards in 2023, Anderson suffered a quad injury which kept him out for the entire season. Once the season ended, Nic Anderson entered the transfer portal landing at LSU.

While Garrett Nussmeier has two smaller speed threats in Barion Brown and Aaron Anderson, the size that Nic Anderson will bring on the outside will be crucial. Anderson is a vertical threat on the outside and his ability to win on 50/50 balls will pair nicely with a gunslinger in Garrett Nussmeier. If Anderson can stay healthy, LSU will once again have one of the best receivers in the Country.

2024 stats: 47 catches, 715 yards, and 2 touchdowns

Like the next player in our rankings, Dane Key was slowed by the struggles at the quarterback position. During his three seasons at Kentucky, Dane Key was a reliable target steadily becoming more productive each season. Matt Rhule and his staff needed to go out and land Dylan Raiola a reliable target and when Dane Key entered the transfer portal it was a perfect fit.

Key brings size and physicality to the receiving room which is never easy for a team to find. Dane Key is at his best when he's attacking the intermediate area of the field with a great awareness of space. Overall, Key will be a reliable target for Raiola who will help move the chains but, the other receivers will need to take advantage of the attention he draws.

2024 stats: 29 catches, 361 yards, and 3 touchdowns

While there are higher profile transfer portal additions, the addition of Barion Brown by LSU has a chance to be the most impactful on the 2025 College Football season. Barion Brown transfers to LSU after 3 seasons at Kentucky where he became known as one of the most explosive kick returners in the Country but, at LSU, Barion Brown has a chance to make a significant impact as a wide receiver.

During his time at Kentucky, Barion Brown was hampered by inconsistent quarterback play which kept him from becoming a breakout star at receiver. When the quarterbacks were able to get Barion Brown the ball, you quickly see why LSU jumped on adding him as his speed makes him an elite deep threat while he can make defenders miss after the catch. Pairing a player with Barion Brown's speed with Garrett Nussmeier's arm should result in plenty of touchdowns for the Senior receiver.

2024 stats: 63 catches, 834 yards, and 9 touchdowns

There was a ton of turnover at Washington last season especially on offense as the Huskies lost Kalen DeBoer to Alabama and Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb to the Seahawks. Along with DeBoer went receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard who brought Germie Bernard with him to Tuscaloosa. One of the only players left in the receiving room was Denzel Boston as the Huskies sent 3 receivers off to the NFL.

As it was Boston's time to get onto the field, Boston quickly proved he was a star nearly posting 1,000 yards. Entering his redshirt Junior season, Denzel Boston enters the season with first round pick potential and he'll be paired up with a quarterback in Demond Williams Jr that flashed to end the season.

2024 stats (HS): 74 catches, 1,460 yards, and 19 touchdowns

During the 2024 recruiting class, the Oregon Ducks were able to sign the Nation's top wide receiver recruit, landing Texas Native Dakorien Moore. The Freshman receiver was the consensus top receiver in the class and a consensus Top-10 recruit in the Country, making him an instant impact player. As the Ducks lost Tez Johnson and Terrance Ferguson to the NFL and Evan Stewart to injury, Moore will be leaned on heavily as a true freshman.

Moore arrives in Eugene with elite level track speed running a 10.40 second 100 meter dash making him a potential monster as a deep threat. Along with his speed, Dakorien Moore has the chance to make an explosive play anytime he touches the football with incredible ability after the catch. Given how little Oregon brings back at receiver, Moore will have a chance to make a Jeremiah Smith level impact in year one.

2024 Stats: 41 catches, 649 yards, and 3 touchdowns

The first year of the Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State didn't go as many would've hoped for with the Spartans going 5-7 with a 3-6 record in the Big Ten. The Spartans did give the fanbase plenty to be excited about going forward with the biggest source of excitement being the play of True Freshman Wide Receiver Nick Marsh.

As a True Freshman, Nick Marsh became the top target for Aidan Chiles leading the team in yards and receiving touchdowns while finishing second in catches. As Chiles takes a step forward so will Nick Marsh meaning he'll have a chance to cross the 1,000 yard mark this season. Marsh has the elite speed to beat the defense deep while his ability in the short to intermediate game will help the team move the chains.

2024 Stats: 84 catches, 941 yards, and 9 touchdowns

The biggest fatal flaw for Penn State last season was not having an elite playmaker on the outside as it allowed defenses to double cover Tyler Warren and to load the box to slow their rushing attack. This Spring, when Trebor Pena hit the transfer portal, Penn State made the most sense as they desperately needed a difference maker on the outside. In Pena, Penn State is getting it's most proven pass catcher and a player who will be the biggest target for Drew Allar in the slot.

2024 Stats: 50 catches, 794 yards, and 2 touchdowns

While Ryan Williams gets the most attention in Alabama's Wide Receiver room, the Crimson Tide return one of the best receivers in the Country alongside him. Germie Bernard transferred into Alabama following Kalen DeBoer and JaMarcus Shephard to Tuscaloosa. In his first season as a starter, Bernard flashed nearly eclipsing the 800 yard mark as the second option in the receiving attack.

Heading into 2025, Alabama will have a more traditional quarterback in Ty Simpson which may take away some of Alabama's explosive running plays but, it should also mean bigger numbers for the receivers. Bernard features excellent body control and reliable hands making him the perfect receiver to attack the middle of the field. If the Crimson Tide can deploy Bernard more often out of the slot, he has the skill set to hit another level in his game.

2024 Stats: 62 catches, 1,162 yards, and 12 touchdowns

When Georgia Tech lost Eric Singleton Jr to the transfer portal, it became clear that the Yellow Jackets needed to go out and replace their star receiver. Brent Key's staff was able to make a massive addition landing Eric Rivers who has become a breakout star. After starting his career as a walk-on defensive back at Memphis, Rivers walked on at FIU moving to wide receiver. The 2024 season finally allowed Rivers to breakout as he caught 62 passes for 1,162 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Georgia Tech fans should be thrilled with the addition especially as there's only room for growth given that the star receiver has only played the position for two seasons. Rivers should quickly become the top target for Haynes King and will join an offense with enough talent to win the ACC.

2024 Stats: 47 catches, 503 yards, and 1 touchdown

The biggest problem for Georgia in 2024 was that it's impossible to replace players as explosive as Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. This offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs made a massive splash landing former USC Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch via the Transfer Portal giving the team an explosive playmaker.

Branch would be the best example for a player who has shown flashes but, hasn't put it all together as he's explosive any time he touches the football but, he hasn't been able to make a consistent impact. The move to Georgia will allow Branch a fresh start and if Georgia's staff can get him involved as often as possible it could give the team the game changing player they lacked in 2024. Branch can make an impact in a variety of ways but, it'll be up to Georgia's staff to get him involved in the best situations.

2024 Stats: 61 catches, 884 yards, and 5 touchdowns

After starting his career at Alabama and then spending a year behind Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr, Aaron Anderson finally stepped into the spotlight in 2024. Once Anderson stepped into a starting role his chemistry with Garrett Nussmeier was clear becoming one of Garrett Nussmeier's top targets. LSU adds a ton of talent to its receiving core but, Anderson will remain the top target and one of the most vital pieces in the offense.

2024 Stats: 53 catches, 460 yards, and 8 touchdowns

When Conner Weigman went down with injury, Marcel Reed stepped into the offense and showed he had the talent to lead the Aggies' offense. After seeing Marcel Reed in action, Mike Elko and his staff went out and used the transfer portal to build around him making their top priority landing an elite receiver.

Kevin Concepcion has been one of the most electric playmakers in College Football during his time at NC State. Last season was a down year for Concepcion but, he still has all of the talent to impact the game in a wide variety of ways for the Aggies. If Concepcion can return to being an all-around playmaker for the Aggies, it'll help open up plays for everyone else.

2024 Stats: 75 catches, 904 yards, and 11 touchdowns

The Clemson Tigers enter the 2025 College Football season with arguably the most talented roster in the Country. While the defense returns several potential first round picks, Heisman front runner Cade Klubnik is the centerpiece of this team and he has a loaded group of his own to work with. The biggest weapon in Clemson's arsenal is far and away Junior receiver Antonio Williams.

Dabo Swinney's National Championship teams had elite receivers in Mike Williams and Tee Higgins, Antonio Williams could follow their blueprint. Williams has operated out of the slot and on the outside making him a versatile weapon the team can move around to create the best matchups. His ability as a crisp route runner with explosive ability after the play gives Clemson one of the most exciting players in College Football.

2024 Stats: 56 catches, 754 yards, and 3 touchdowns

After losing KeAndre Lambert-Smith to the NFL, Hugh Freeze and his staff needed to land a top-tier receiver and landed Georgia Tech's Eric Singleton Jr to replace him. The Tigers are landing an elite speed threat as Georgia Tech recorded Singleton running a 4.2 40-yard dash and a 10.32 in the 100M. While Singleton's speed will beat you deep every time, his ability after the catch on short area throws gives him the ability to score every time he touches the football.

2024 stats: 19 catches, 266 yards, and 1 touchdown

After a breakout season as a true Freshman for Florida, Eugene Wilson III's Sophomore campaign was far from what anyone expected. The star receiver played just four games as an injury caused him to miss time before he returned and suffered a season-ending injury. Not being on the field later in the season especially hurt Wilson's production as he missed DJ Lagway's best stretch.

As Wilson returns to the field, he's poised for a massive bounce back season if he is able to stay healthy. DJ Lagway will be the best quarterback Wilson has played with, and in an improved Florida offense, Wilson could easily cross the 1,000 yard mark.

2024 stats: 53 catches, 957 yards, and 8 touchdowns

After a dominant season at James Madison, Elijah Sarratt followed his head coach to Indiana where he was an instant impact player. While Sarratt's production technically dipped, the receiver was the focal point of Indiana's passing attack, helping the Hoosiers go on a Cinderella run to the College Football Playoff.

At 6-foot-2, Sarratt is a dominant receiver on the outside for the Hoosiers and will become transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza's best friend. If Sarratt can continue to be a first down machine after 43 of his 53 catches went for first downs, the Hoosiers will be set up nicely for another impressive season.

2024 stats: 29 catches, 472 yards, and 2 touchdowns

As a True Freshman, Ryan Wingo was able to carve out a role in Texas' offense which was loaded with Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Gunnar Helm, DeAndre Moore Jr, and Silas Bolden all in the same receiving core. Now with Golden, Bond, Helm, and Bolden all off to the NFL, Ryan Wingo quickly becomes the Longhorns best receiver.

The top wide receiver in a Steve Sarkisian offense is always going to produce massive numbers which is great news for Ryan Wingo. The rising Sophomore comes with a solid frame and elite track level speed making him a great downfield target for Arch Manning. Getting as many reps as he did as a true Freshman will allow Wingo to take a massive leap with the potential of crossing the 1,000 yard mark this year.

2024 stats: 52 catches, 733 yards, and 4 touchdowns

As if it's not already hard enough to defend Ohio State with Jeremiah Smith, on the other side of the field, the Buckeyes have one of the best wide receivers in Carnell Tate. Despite playing in an offense with Smith and 1st round pick Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate still found a way to carve out a role in the offense and flew under the radar as one of the most impressive receivers in the Country.

Carnell Tate is at his best stretching the defense as his speed allows him to take the top off of defenses. Aside from his impact as a deep threat, Carnell Tate has incredible body control and the ability to make massive plays after the catch as a receiver that can produce at all three levels opposite Smith.

2024 stats: 52 catches, 764 yards, and 3 touchdowns

During his Freshman season, Makai Lemon played defensive back for the Trojans helping fill a hole as the team dealt with injuries. As a Sophomore, Makai Lemon had a breakout season quickly becoming one of the top wide receivers in the Country. Despite struggles at the Quarterback position, Makai Lemon exploded leading the team in receiving. Early on in the season, Lemon wasn't much of a factor in the offense but, once USC realized what they had, Lemon became one of the focal points of the team.

Makai Lemon is an elite route runner making him one of the best in the Country at creating separation. In addition to the top tier athleticism and the route running, Lemon has some of the best hands in the Country dropping just one pass on 67 targets. If the Trojans can start to utilize Lemon more on the outside he only becomes a tougher player to guard making the offense more versatile.

2024 stats: 75 catches, 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns

A shoulder injury in Arizona State's final regular season game kept Jordyn Tyson from introducing himself as a household name in the College Football Playoff but, this season he'll reach that status. After a breakout season in 2024, Jordyn Tyson returns for Arizona State and he does so along one of the best quarterbacks in the Country in Sam Leavitt.

Despite missing the final two games of the season, Tyson caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns ranking 16th in the Country in yards. As the Sun Devils lose the production of Cam Skattebo, they'll likely lean heavily on their passing attack which will only help Tyson put together a massive season. If Jordyn Tyson can stay healthy, he'll be one of College Football's best once again in 2025.

2024 stats: 48 catches, 865 yards, and 10 total touchdowns

One of the biggest storylines of the 2024 College Football season was Alabama freshman Ryan Williams bursting onto the scenes at just 17 years old. Against the Georgia Bulldogs, Williams became a household name with 177 yards and a touchdown that looked like a play out of a video game.

RYAN WILLIAMS OH MY GOODNESS



pic.twitter.com/d36I7n18pm — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 29, 2024

As Williams reclassified meaning he didn't get to enroll until the Summer, this will be the first full offseason he'll get which will help in his development. The back half of the season wasn't that impressive for Williams but, with a more traditional quarterback in Ty Simpson, he could lead the Country in receiving.

2024 Stats: 37 catches, 598 yards, and 8 touchdowns

While Ryan Williams got the most attention among Freshmen WRs in Alabama, Cam Coleman was quietly just as impressive. Despite Auburn's issues at Quarterback, Coleman still managed to put together an impressive season. The end of the season stretch that Coleman put together should be the most exciting stretch for Auburn fans as everything started to click for Coleman late in the year.

As Auburn brings in Jackson Arnold to lead the offense, Coleman should only become more productive as the Tigers have other options at quarterback if Arnold isn't able to play to his peak. Coleman has the size and speed to assert himself as one of the best playmakers in the Country in his second season on the plains.

2024 Stats: 76 catches, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns

As a True Freshman, Jeremiah Smith arrived on the scene as the most talented wide receiver we've ever seen at that age. Smith is one of the rarest wide receivers in the sense that he has a complete skill set at the College level, which hasn't been seen since Larry Fitzgerald. Coming off of a National Championship season, Smith is only expected to get better with experience, which is important as the Buckeyes will have a first-time starter under center in Julian Sayin.

The rare blend of size, speed, acceleration, catching ability, and route running are most similar to a create-a-player in a video game, which makes it fitting he's on the cover of EA College Football 26. If Smith takes the next step in 2025, he could break Ohio State's career receiving record in two years, as he's only 1,584 yards away.