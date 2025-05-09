Oklahoma v Missouri | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

Oklahoma is one of the most storied programs in the history of college football. The Sooners are another program that wants to win every year. They are expected to win every year. That's how it is for the blue bloods of the sport. Unfortunately, Brent Venables has not been able to live up to the standard and continue the winning tradition of OU football.

He has been the head coach at Oklahoma for three full seasons. He was brought in to replace Lincoln Riley in 2022 after he left to take the USC job. So far, it's been a disappointment. The Sooners have finished 6-7 twice under his stewardship. 2024 might have been the more embarrassing of the two 6-7 years. Sorry, but a true Sooners team doesn't lose to Navy in the modern era. They just wouldn't.

Venables might be feeling the heat as of this moment. Oklahoma has undergone a massive roster overhaul, as 37 players from last season's roster entered the transfer portal. There are lots of new players that will make up the 2025 team, the most notable being QB John Mateer, who's coming in from Washington State.

Other notable acquisitions include RB Jayden Ott(Cal), S Kendal Daniels(Oklahoma State), WR Javonnie Gibson(Arkansas-Pine Bluff), and DL Marvin Jones Jr.(Florida State). There is no reason not to expect an improvement to take place in Norman. They have the playmakers needed to take a jump. Now, it needs to happen.

OU will not hesitate to pull the trigger on a coaching change. Venables' career at Oklahoma depends on the success of this season. If the Sooners have another losing year, he will be gone. There is no way he can get another off-season at the helm if another failure takes place. As Al Davis once said, "Just win, baby."