College football fans are furious over SEC & Big Ten’s hostile takeover of the CFP

The College Football Playoff was supposed to be a system that brought more fairness and excitement to the sport.

Instead, the latest expansion discussions have left fans furious, as the SEC and Big Ten appear to be maneuvering their way into complete control of the postseason. With reports indicating that these two conferences are pushing for a 14- or 16-team playoff model that would guarantee them multiple automatic bids—potentially four each—many fans are calling it what it is: a power grab.

For years, college football has thrived on its regional diversity, with different conferences and programs having a legitimate shot at the national championship. Now, with the SEC and Big Ten dictating the terms of expansion, the fear is that the playoff will become little more than an invitational for a select group of teams. Fans of the ACC, Big 12, and Group of Five programs are voicing their frustration, questioning why their teams should even bother competing if the deck is stacked against them.

How do we stop the business side from ruining the best sport on earth? — Jake B 〽️ (@MichFootballBEL) February 17, 2025

Rip bowl season and rip to the end of the regular season they just love to destroy there own sport — jordan williams (@jdub1056) February 18, 2025

I am rooting for a devastating anti-trust lawsuit at this point filed by the over conferences. That’s the only way. They’re too greedy to ever see reason. — Captain Iowa (@Capn_Iowa) February 18, 2025

Imagine if the power 4 did this for the basketball tournament, there’d be total outrage. It’s so sad what direction college football is going @ADavidHaleJoint — William Stewart (@WilliamTStewart) February 17, 2025

Funny how they use biased data to make judgements for future formats. — College Fantasy Football (@PositionPicks) February 17, 2025

Let the break away. Majority of the country hate the SEC and Big10. We don’t need them. — Frank (@Dr_Hominoidea) February 17, 2025

College football’s charm comes from its unpredictability, but this proposed setup seems designed to benefit only a handful of powerhouse programs, leaving everyone else fighting for leftovers.

Fans are also questioning why the SEC and Big Ten deserve so many automatic bids. A fair system would allow teams to earn their way in based on performance, not conference affiliation. Instead, the SEC and Big Ten are using their influence to push through a format that ensures their teams are locked into the playoff, regardless of whether they’ve truly earned it.

The Soul of College Football is dying because of money. Allowing the Big 10 and SEC to get 4 automatic bids into another expanded College Football Playoff dilutes the importance of winning. 4 loss non conference champions don’t belong in the CFP. The proposed changes open the… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 17, 2025

College football shouldn’t have automatic playoff bids for anyone: take the top 16 ranked teams in the playoff committee rankings and seed them 1-16 directly in response to the rankings. 1 plays 16, 2 plays 15, etc, top eight teams host home playoff games. Don’t overthink this. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 18, 2025

Social media has erupted with reactions, as fans from outside the SEC and Big Ten feel increasingly alienated. The conversation isn’t just about this season—it’s about the long-term health of college football. If a large portion of the fanbase begins to feel like their teams no longer have a real path to the national title, how long before they stop tuning in altogether?

I find myself being less and less interested in college football because what the B1G and SEC are doing to it. — Oklahoma State Fan (@PorcupinePoke) February 17, 2025

They’re going to kill the goose aren’t they? — SarcastYc Coug 🏈🏀🎙⚖️ (@bluebloodcoug) February 17, 2025

So sad. College football is dead to me. Never thought I'd see this happen. — Tom Wilson (@tawilsonidaho) February 17, 2025

At the end of the day, the College Football Playoff was meant to be an evolution of the sport, making the national championship more accessible. Instead, the SEC and Big Ten’s push for more control is turning it into a private club.