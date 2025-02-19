College football fans are furious over SEC & Big Ten’s hostile takeover of the CFP

The College Football Playoff was supposed to be a system that brought more fairness and excitement to the sport.
Instead, the latest expansion discussions have left fans furious, as the SEC and Big Ten appear to be maneuvering their way into complete control of the postseason. With reports indicating that these two conferences are pushing for a 14- or 16-team playoff model that would guarantee them multiple automatic bids—potentially four each—many fans are calling it what it is: a power grab.
For years, college football has thrived on its regional diversity, with different conferences and programs having a legitimate shot at the national championship. Now, with the SEC and Big Ten dictating the terms of expansion, the fear is that the playoff will become little more than an invitational for a select group of teams. Fans of the ACC, Big 12, and Group of Five programs are voicing their frustration, questioning why their teams should even bother competing if the deck is stacked against them.
College football’s charm comes from its unpredictability, but this proposed setup seems designed to benefit only a handful of powerhouse programs, leaving everyone else fighting for leftovers.
Fans are also questioning why the SEC and Big Ten deserve so many automatic bids. A fair system would allow teams to earn their way in based on performance, not conference affiliation. Instead, the SEC and Big Ten are using their influence to push through a format that ensures their teams are locked into the playoff, regardless of whether they’ve truly earned it.
Social media has erupted with reactions, as fans from outside the SEC and Big Ten feel increasingly alienated. The conversation isn’t just about this season—it’s about the long-term health of college football. If a large portion of the fanbase begins to feel like their teams no longer have a real path to the national title, how long before they stop tuning in altogether?
At the end of the day, the College Football Playoff was meant to be an evolution of the sport, making the national championship more accessible. Instead, the SEC and Big Ten’s push for more control is turning it into a private club.