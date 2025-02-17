New report shares College Football Playoff is about to get bigger

College football is once again on the verge of a major shake-up, and this time, it involves expanding the College Football Playoff (CFP) field even further. According to reports from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger, momentum is building for an expansion to 14 or even 16 teams, with the SEC and Big Ten leading the charge to reshape the postseason in their image.

This potential expansion is being framed as a way to create more competitive opportunities, but in reality, it consolidates even more power into the hands of the sport’s two most dominant conferences. The SEC and Big Ten are already expected to control the CFP format beginning in 2026, and now they are pushing to secure multiple automatic qualifier spots—potentially as many as four each—while leaving other conferences scrambling for scraps.

A Growing College Football Playoff, But at What Cost?

The idea of expanding the playoff isn’t inherently bad. More teams theoretically mean more access for schools outside the traditional powerhouses, more excitement for fans, and more revenue opportunities. But when the SEC and Big Ten are the ones steering the expansion, it's fair to ask whether this is really about fairness or simply about maintaining their dominance over the sport.

A 16-team format would eliminate first-round byes and ensure more teams have a shot at the title. But if the selection process continues to favor the biggest conferences, it could make the playoff more predictable rather than more competitive. Schools in the ACC, Big 12, and Group of Five conferences are already wary of the SEC and Big Ten setting the rules to benefit themselves, and this latest move only intensifies concerns that college football is becoming a two-conference monopoly.

The SEC and Big Ten's Growing Control

There’s also the issue of how this impacts the broader landscape of college football. The SEC and Big Ten already hold the most influence over television contracts and overall revenue generation. With this expansion, they would further entrench themselves as the sole power brokers in the sport, making it even harder for programs outside their orbit to compete at the highest level.

This control is also trickling down into scheduling. The SEC is looking to implement a nine-game conference schedule, which will inevitably impact other conferences and further tilt the scales in favor of the biggest brands. The combination of a more crowded conference schedule and a postseason that favors the two largest leagues means mid-tier programs in the ACC, Big 12, and Group of 5 could see their playoff chances shrink — which they already have seen — instead of expand.

Not a Win for the Sport

It’s easy to sell playoff expansion as a win for college football, but this version of it feels more like an attempt by the SEC and Big Ten to maintain control while appearing to open the door for others. If this expansion happens under the proposed structure, it’s hard to see how it benefits anyone outside those two conferences.

The rich get richer, and the rest are left scrambling for whatever is left, that is until viewers from across the country feel isolated and turn the sport off for good.

Read More