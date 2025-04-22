College football fans have big reactions to Pat McAfee being choked out on 'WWE RAW'

Pat McAfee has become one of the most recognizable figures in sports.

. Whether he’s cracking jokes on The Pat McAfee Show, breaking down college football matchups on ESPN College GameDay, or at the announcer desk on WWE, it's clear the guy knows how to entertain a crowd.

The RAW after WrestleMania is always a big deal. And while many fans were hoping to see some surprises following the events that unfolded during WrestleMania 41, it was Pat McAfee who took center stage.

McAfee, who was doing commentary as usual, got caught up in the emotional storm of Gunther, who had just lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at Allegiant Stadium. The crowd of over 60,000 on Saturday night saw Gunther tap out—something almost no one thought would happen. And come Monday, Gunther was clearly still steaming.

He took his frustration out first on McAfee’s announce partner, Michael Cole, putting him in a sleeper hold. McAfee rushed to the rescue, as any friend or professional would. The only problem? Gunther turned his rage toward him instead. Moments later, McAfee was out cold on the mat after being choked unconscious by “The Ring General” himself.

College football fans have big opinions on Pat McAfee

If you've been around college football circles for any amount of time, you know that there are differing opinions on Pat McAfee — including his show on ESPN and his work as a panelist on ESPN College GameDay.

Many fans like the layer that McAfee has added to the show, while others have less-than-favorable opinions. Believe it or not, WWE fans also have split views on McAfee and his work on the RAW. Following the viral video, both groups came together with views on the angle, and you shouldn't be surprised at what the reactions were.

If this leads to him being off TV for a while, I'm all for it. — Isn't That Fake? (@Isntthatfake) April 22, 2025

thank you gunther, but it should've been michael cole. — Trent🖤🎮🏀🏈 (@Trent1457) April 22, 2025

Gunther did a favour to us all — M (@ExCaLiBuR2O) April 22, 2025

You know who didn't tap? Pat McAfee. A football (the real kind) player. And I know that burns Gunther up inside even more — The Wonderful Rizzard of Oz (@AllHailChill) April 22, 2025

Probably for a few weeks or so.



NFL Draft will be done by Monday and college football isn’t for another 4 months. — Garage Gameday Sports (@GamedayGarage) April 22, 2025

It will be interesting to see how the storyline progresses with McAfee in WWE — assuming there is one — but we're most interested in seeing if hiis role expands this upcoming college football season with Lee Corso officially signing off after the August 31 showing of ESPN College GameDay.

