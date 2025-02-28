Pat McAfee reveals major ESPN contract with College Football Playoff has expired

Pat McAfee recently announced that his Field Pass simulcast contract with the College Football Playoff has ended.

Over the past two seasons, this simulcast provided fans with an on-field view during major college football matchups. Discussing this on The Pat McAfee Show, he mentioned, "That contract is up; we don’t know if that’s ever going to happen again."

In May 2023, Pat made headlines by moving The Pat McAfee Show to ESPN platforms, including ESPN television, ESPN+, and YouTube. This multi-year deal, reportedly valued at around $85 million over five years, aimed to enhance access to production resources and sports content.

The show premiered on ESPN on September 7, 2023, along with the NFL season kickoff. It took over the noon ET slot, previously occupied by SportsCenter and This Just In with Max Kellerman. While McAfee discusses sports year-round, he has had a connection with college football that extends past the show on ESPN.

McAfee also became a full-time analyst on ESPN's College GameDay in September 2022, bringing his dynamic energy to the cherished college football pregame show. One of the segments that he introduced to the show is the Pat McAfee field goal kicking challenge. Every week during the college football season, McAfee put his own money on the line for a lucky fan to kick a field goal. That particular segment has become one of the most-talked about portions of the iconic show.

It will be interesting to see if ESPN elects to bring back McAfee on a simulcast for next year's College Football Playoff and beyond. While he didn't get huge numbers, it was still another option for fans to watch and get live commentary while the game was being played.

