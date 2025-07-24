College Football Fans take sides in Curt Cignetti's battle with the SEC

Whether you love him or hate him, everyone has to admit that Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti is one of the most entertaining coaches in the sport. Last season as the Hoosiers went on a Cinderella run to the College Football Playoff, Cignetti was dropping incredible sound bites each week which only made the Cinderella run more incredible to watch.
At Big Ten Media Days' Cignetti took it upon himself to ramp it up another level taking a massive shot at the SEC. When Curt Cignetti was asked about his team pulling out of a game with Virginia and scheduling an FCS school, the Hoosiers Head Coach put the SEC on blast.
"We just figured we’d adopt an SEC scheduling format."Curt Cignetti
This quote ignited the internet as Cignetti blasted the SEC at a time where the SEC and Big Ten are battling over which expanded College Football Playoff format makes the most sense while the Big Ten demands the SEC moves to a 9 Conference Game schedule. Twitter users instantly jumped in on the action debating if Cignetti is right or wrong.
Where fans believe Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti is right
One fan pointed out that if you took the best Non-Conference game out for the SEC and made it a "9th Conference Game" like the Big Ten plays that the SEC schedules are weak.
An Ohio State fan pointed out that Cignetti's point is correct when you consider that Ole Miss will only face 8 Power 4 opponents, all of which come in conference games.
Among the schools in the Power 4, the SEC only has 3 teams playing less than 2 Non-Power 4 games which is by far the least in the Power 4.
Where College Football fans disagree with Curt Cignetti
Chris Marler crunched the numbers proving that the Big Ten supporters aren't looking at the full picture.
Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South looked at Rhett Lashlee's comments against the SEC stating how their conference hasn't won a New Year's 6 Bowl game in the 2020's.
Penn State Head Coach James Franklin made the case that the Big Ten moving to a 9 Conference Game schedule was arguably the biggest mistake it has ever made.
Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports blasted Curt Cignetti for being loud when the path is easy but, losing the big games when it matters most using the SEC to cover for him being afraid to play Virginia.
When you look at the big picture, the Big 10 actually has more teams than the SEC not facing a single Power 4 Non-Conference opponent.
At the end of the day, the internet and the coaches in both conferences can argue back and forth but, it's never going to change anything. The SEC has its reasons for not wanting to move to 9 conference games while the Big Ten can beg them to go to 9 games all they want and nothing may change. The Indiana Football program places a lot of pressure on itself with Cignetti's comments but, the Hoosiers finally have a coach that's making headlines.