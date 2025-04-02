College football has already found its next Ryan Williams

Last year, if you watched Alabama football for more than five minutes, you probably heard broadcasters talk about Ryan Williams' age.

“Only 17 years old!” they’d say on repeat, as he torched college secondaries like a seasoned vet. He was electric, and the age factor just made it all more surreal. Ryan Williams ended up finishing the season with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Well, get ready—because it’s happening again. This time, it’s not a wide receiver making waves. It’s a 16-year-old cornerback. Yes, 16.

His name is Demetres Samuel Jr., and if Syracuse head coach Fran Brown is to be believed, he’s not just going to play this year—he's going to be the starter.

Brown recently told reporters that Demetres “should be starting next year.”

Coaches are usually all about competition and waiting your turn, especially in the Power oour. So for Brown to put that out there this early in spring ball? That’s confidence. That’s belief. And it’s going to spark a ton of buzz—just like it did with Ryan Williams.

Of course, it’s not just about the age. It’s what Samuel can do on the field. He’s already turning heads with his speed and maturity for his age. In addition, he's expected to play on both sides of the ball. Syracuse has plans to use him on offense, meaning we may even see comparisons to Travis Hunter in the future if things go well for him.

And, trust me, if Demetres takes the field as a 17-year-old starter in the ACC once the football season begins, you're going to hear about it, just as we did with Ryan Williams last year.

But here’s the cool part: Samuel doesn’t seem fazed. From everything being said around the program, this isn’t a case of a kid being thrown into the fire, and if his development continues the way Brown believes it will, Syracuse could have a legit star in the making.

Keep an eye on No. 1 in orange. He may not be old enough to vote, but he's already making grown-man plays.

