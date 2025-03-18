Ryan Williams makes sure Auburn & Tennessee fans won't forget him this offseason

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is already making waves months ahead of the 2025 season, and Auburn and Tennessee fans are quickly realizing they won't get a break from him anytime soon.

While most college football programs are grinding through spring workouts, 68 college basketball teams are gearing up for a potential run to the national championship. Williams, the talented wide receiver from Alabama, decided to stir up some friendly (or not-so-friendly) rivalry talk through his NCAA Tournament bracket.

Like millions of fans across the country, Williams filled out his March Madness bracket, but instead of just picking his winners, he added an extra bit of spice by taking shots at two of Alabama's biggest rivals. His selections featured Auburn getting bounced in the first round by Alabama State and Tennessee suffering an embarrassing loss to Wofford.

Now, are either of those results likely? Not really. But Williams wasn't trying to be a serious bracketologist—he was making sure Tigers and Vols fans had something to talk about.

Williams, of course, picked Alabama to win it all with wins over Duke and Houston. He also took subtle shots at Georgia, Clemson, and Texas A&M, predicting all of those teams to get bounced in the first round.

As expected, some fans didn't take too kindly to Williams' playful jabs. Most social media reactions went back to his age. If you don't recall, nearly every broadcast featuring an Alabama game this past season noted how Williams was just 17 years old. The announcers talked that point to death, and it became a running joke on social media.

"Only 17 year old to make a bracket," one fan said.

"Will he be the first 17 year old to have a perfect bracket," another quipped.

Only 17 year old to make a bracket — Robert McVol (@vol_equalizer) March 17, 2025

Of course, Williams is now 18 years old, for those wondering.

Regardless of how his bracket performs, we're sure Auburn and Tennessee fans specifically will remember Williams' subtle jab this fall.

Read More