College Football Playoff format is about to be changed entirely for this season

The SEC and Big Ten are about to get their way again, with major changes reportedly coming to the College Football Playoff for the upcoming season. And if you’re scratching your head wondering why the ACC and Big 12 would ever agree to the changes being pushed through? You’re not alone.

Reports are flying that the CFP committee is close to approving a new seeding format that will effectively eliminate the byes for conference champions, which would be a direct pivot from the current system, where the top four highest-ranked conference champions automatically get to skip the first round. Instead, the four highest-ranked teams—regardless of conference—would get those byes.

At first glance, it seems like the ACC and Big 12 are willingly walking into a trap set by the SEC and Big Ten. And if you believe the noise around college football right now, that may not be far off.

Why would the ACC and Big 12 sign off on this?

Let’s face it—the writing is on the wall. Starting in 2026, the SEC and Big Ten are poised to have complete and total control over the Playoff format. It’s not just a theory anymore. The power imbalance is glaring, and the latest proposals floating around suggest that the SEC and Big Ten are angling for four guaranteed playoff spots each in an expanded 16-team bracket.

So, what’s in it for the ACC and Big 12? From the outside, not much. They’d get two guaranteed spots each under the proposed 16-team model. That’s a far cry from the current structure where winning the conference—at least theoretically—gets you a seat at the big boy table. But perhaps, just perhaps, the ACC and Big 12 see the writing on the wall and figure they can at least cash in now before the real takeover begins.

There's growing speculation that the ACC and Big 12 are giving the green light on the new seeding proposal for this upcoming season as a way to curry some short-term favor—or maybe they've been offered behind-the-scenes concessions for the 2026 format and beyond. That wouldn’t be the most surprising development. This is college football, after all, where backroom deals and power plays are part of the sport’s DNA.

However, if you're looking at the short-term, it doesn't make sense for the ACC, Big 12, or Group of 5 to agree. This would mean that they aren't guaranteed a first-round bye, which also comes with a massive price tag if their team is eliminated in the first-round.

What’s clear is that this is all about positioning—and it’s happening at breakneck speed. According to reports, the Playoff committee could approve the new format within weeks. And if they do? Say goodbye to the idea that winning your conference title gives you any real edge, except a bid into the playoff. The rankings will do the talking.

If the 16-team bracket does become the reality in 2026, it’s going to feel a lot like the NFL model—no byes, more automatic bids, and a whole lot less chaos around subjective rankings at the back end of the field. But let's be honest, the chaos is what we all secretly love about the CFP, right?

Honestly? It depends who you ask.

The SEC and Big Ten seem thrilled. They’re getting what they’ve wanted all along—control. The ACC and Big 12, on the other hand, are walking a tightrope. They’re likely doing this to ensure they don’t get cut out completely down the road, but they’re also risking further alienating their fans by backing a system that openly favors the two super leagues.

And what about the Group of 5? Under the rumored 16-team model, they’ll still only get one automatic bid. That’s it. Everyone else fights for the scraps. Three remaining at-large bids will be left, and you can bet those will almost always favor the SEC, Big Ten, or the occasional ACC/Big 12 darling.

