College Football Playoff format, New Year's Day change confirmed for 2025-26 season

The College Football Playoff will look slightly different during the 2025-26 season—and one of the most iconic traditions in college football is getting a facelift. Yes, New Year’s Day is still going to be all about college football, but the way it plays out is about to look a little different.

After years of familiarity with certain bowl game kickoff windows, the Playoff has officially announced a reshuffling of its New Year’s Day lineup. The Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl will all take place on January 1, but with brand-new time slots that should change how fans plan their day.

Here’s what’s confirmed:

The Orange Bowl will kick off at noon ET

The Rose Bowl will follow at 4 p.m. ET

The Sugar Bowl wraps up the night with an 8 p.m. ET start

College Football Fans Will Like This New Year's Day Schedule Better

Last season, for example, the Orange Bowl was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET. The Sugar Bowl was the nightcap — originally scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. ET — but ended up being moved due to the tragedy that unfolded in New Orleans.

Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff, explained the reasoning behind the shakeup, saying:

“This New Year's Day schedule adjustment is the result of a thoughtful collaboration between the CFP, ESPN, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. All three bowls shifting their start times allows us to place each game in an ideal window on New Year's Day and provide the optimal viewing experience. New Year's Day and college football are synonymous with each other, and these changes only strengthen that relationship.”

It’s a move that seems to serve both football fans and TV executives. With start times staggered throughout the day, viewers can enjoy every game from start to finish without any overlap. In addition, we're starting the final game earlier, which is a win for those who have to get to work the next morning.

College Football Playoff Picture: What Else You Need to Know

Beyond the New Year's Day triple feature, the rest of the 2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule is equally packed. Here’s how the key dates break down:

Wednesday, December 31: The CFP action kicks off with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 8: The first Semifinal is set for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, also at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 9: The second Semifinal will be the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 19: The grand finale—the CFP National Championship—takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET

Just like last season, the four first-round games will be played on college campuses of the higher-seeded team. One of those games will be played Friday, December 19 followed by the other three taking place on Saturday, December 20.

