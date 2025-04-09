Host sites and format announced for 2025-26 College Football Playoff

The 12-team College Football Playoff is officially locked in for the 2025-26 season, and now we know exactly where and when it will all unfold.

After the format’s debut last season brought plenty of drama, the powers that be are running it back with a similar setup—and a national title game destination that’s sure to get fans excited.

The 2025-26 College Football Playoff Schedule & Host Sites

Just like last season, playoff kicks off with four first-round games played on campus. These are some of the most electric matchups in college football, and it can't get much better than playoff football on a college campus, honestly.

Here's a look at the dates and destinations, announced by the College Football Playoff.

First Round – On-Campus Games

Friday, December 19: One game

Saturday, December 20: Three games

Quarterfinals – New Year’s Bowls

Wednesday, December 31: Cotton Bowl

Thursday, January 1 (New Year’s Day):Orange Bowl (early afternoon)Rose Bowl (late afternoon)Sugar Bowl (primetime)

Semifinals – Big Stage, Big Stakes

Thursday, January 8: Fiesta Bowl

Friday, January 9: Peach Bowl

National Championship Game

Monday, January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Who are the favorites to make the College Football Playoff this season?

As we look ahead to the 2025 season, here’s a breakdown by conference for the top teams likely to make an appearance in the second year of the 12-team playoff.

SEC:

The SEC has several teams that we would expect to be contenders. Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee stand out as potentials to be at the top of the conference, just as they were last season. In addition, you've got teams like Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas A&M that could put themselves in the conversation.

Big Ten:

As we stand here in the spring, it would look as if Penn State is the leader in the Big Ten. After the Nittany Lions, you've got Ohio State and Oregon, followed by Illinois and potentially Michigan as teams to watch in the College Football Playoff race.

ACC:

Clemson will be the odds-on favorite in the ACC with all the Tigers have returning, but they do have one of the more difficult schedules in the conference, so that will be something to watch. Miami, SMU, and Louisville also have rosters that could make a run if everything fell into place for them.

Big 12:

The Big 12 feels like a three-team race with Arizona State, BYU, and Texas Tech at the top. Could there be another contender come from somewhere else? Absolutely, it's the Big 12. But, right now, we'd put those three teams at the top.

Group of 5:

Boise State may be without Ashton Jeanty, but the Broncos are still our favorite to earn that Group of 5 bid. UNLV, Tulane, and Navy may have something to say about it.

