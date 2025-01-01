College Football Playoff on New Year's Day: TV channel, schedule, streaming, and more

It's New Year's Day and you know what that means: College football.

This year is even more special because we've got three second-round matchups to watch with the winners of these games advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

f you’re planning to ring in the year with some exciting games, here’s everything you need to know about the matchups:

Peach Bowl: Texas (5) vs. Arizona State (4)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Where to Watch: ESPN

This game features the surprising Arizona State Sun Devils, who shocked everyone by winning the Big 12 title. They’ll face a strong Texas team boasting one of the best run defenses in the country. Texas fans might remember the 2007 Holiday Bowl, the only previous meeting between these two, where Texas came out on top. Can Arizona State pull off another upset?

Rose Bowl: Ohio State (8) vs. Oregon (1)

Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where to Watch: ESPN

This one’s a rematch of their thrilling regular-season showdown where Oregon edged Ohio State 32-31. The Ducks have been on fire since then, but the Buckeyes are bringing serious talent, including standout freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith. Expect fireworks in Pasadena as these two powerhouse programs battle for a semifinal spot.

Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame (7) vs. Georgia (2)

Kickoff: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Where to Watch: ESPN

Notre Dame rolls into this game on an 11-game winning streak, but they’ll have their hands full with Georgia. The Bulldogs will be without starting quarterback Carson Beck, relying instead on Gunner Stockton and their elite defense. This one could come down to how well Georgia handles Notre Dame’s dynamic run game.

Keep it tuned to Saturday Blitz for complete coverage, analysis, and fallout from each of these College Football Playoff matchups.

