College Football Playoff: Ranking the best first-round matchups
The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is here, and it’s already shaping up to deliver some unforgettable matchups.
From powerhouse programs to scrappy underdogs, the first round is packed with storylines that will have fans glued to their screens. Whether it’s historic rivalries reigniting or future NFL stars taking center stage, this expanded format promises to bring plenty of drama.
With teams like Tennessee, Clemson, SMU, and Indiana traveling to face higher-seeded opponents on their home turf, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Each game offers something unique—whether it’s the clash of offensive firepower or defensive dominance—and sets the stage for thrilling quarterfinals.
1. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
This matchup feels like a heavyweight fight. Tennessee, with its explosive running game led by Dylan Sampson and a star quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, goes head-to-head with an Ohio State squad that’s brimming with talent.
The Buckeyes may still be recovering from a loss to Michigan, but their roster—stacked with offensive firepower like TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka—is built to make a deep run. Add in the history between these programs (their first meeting since 1996!), and this prime-time showdown in Columbus is one fans won’t want to miss. The winner heads to the Rose Bowl for a crack at Oregon.
2. No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
Clemson’s dramatic ACC title win over SMU earned them this matchup against the Longhorns in Austin.
Texas native Cade Klubnik leads the Tigers, taking on Texas QB Quinn Ewers in what could be a Texas-sized battle. These two quarterbacks have history, dating back to their high school days, and that adds a layer of intrigue to the game.
With Texas’ stout defense and Clemson’s knack for forcing turnovers, this one could come down to which team protects the ball better. This one will likely be a low-scoring affair, and that means it might be closer than many might believe on the surface. The winner earns a trip to Atlanta to face Arizona State.
3. No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
SMU squeaked into the College Football Playoff, but Penn State presents a tough challenge. The Mustangs boast an explosive offense, but they’ll be tested by one of the country’s best defenses.
Meanwhile, Penn State’s Drew Allar will look to shake off inconsistencies and guide the Nittany Lions to a Fiesta Bowl berth. The chilly December weather in Happy Valley might favor the home team, but SMU’s dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings is capable of pulling off an upset.
4. No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
While this game might not have the national buzz of the others, it’s a regional battle that fans in Indiana are hyped for. Notre Dame’s relentless ground attack faces an Indiana defense that has been tough all year. With both teams holding just one loss, this clash will determine who moves on to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.