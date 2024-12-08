College Football Playoff schedule, TV channels, locations, and more
The College Football Playoff is kicking off a new era with its 12-team format, and fans are buzzing about the exciting schedule.
Let’s break down everything you need to know about the matchups, TV channels, and dates so you’re ready for the action.
Key Dates and Matchups
The playoffs start with the first round on December 20-21, 2024, featuring four thrilling matchups:
Friday, Dec. 20:
- No. 10 Indiana takes on No. 7 Notre Dame at 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
Saturday, Dec. 21:
The action ramps up with three games:
- No. 11 SMU vs. No. 6 Penn State at 12 p.m. on TNT/MAX.
- No. 12 Clemson faces No. 5 Texas at 4 p.m. on TNT/MAX.
- No. 9 Tennessee battles No. 8 Ohio State at 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
From there, the quarterfinals take place on December 31 and January 1, with the Fiesta, Peach, Rose, and Sugar Bowls hosting some powerhouse teams. The semifinals follow on January 9-10 in the Orange and Cotton Bowls. It all culminates in the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, airing at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
What’s Different This Year?
This is the first year of the expanded 12-team format, adding even more opportunities for surprises and upsets. With more teams in the mix, fans can expect intense battles as underdogs try to prove themselves against top-seeded favorites.
How to Watch
All games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and MAX, ensuring fans won’t miss a second of the drama. Whether you’re tuning in from home or catching highlights later, this year’s playoff is set to deliver unforgettable moments.
Mark your calendars, stock up on snacks, and get ready to cheer for your team. The road to the National Championship starts now!