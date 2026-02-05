College football programs with the most players in Super Bowl LX: Patriots vs Seahawks

Super Bowl LX is set to kick off this Sunday as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are loaded with talent, featuring rosters filled with players who were once stars at the college level. For many of these players, college football was a massive part of the long journey that has now led them to the biggest stage in the NFL.

Developing athletes, getting them to the league, and having former players appear in the Super Bowl is a major accomplishment for college football programs. It means even more this year with the game being broadcast on NBC, which is known for its popular player introductions where starters announce their name and often the college they attended. With that in mind, let’s take a look at which college football programs are most represented in Super Bowl LX.

NOTE: Only players from active roster, A player who played for multiple schools during his college career is considered as being from last college they attended before entering the NFL (e.g. Tommy DeVito = Illinois)

Patriots:

Christian Barmore, DT (2018-2020)

CJ Dippre, TE (2023-2024)

Anfernee Jennings, LB (2015-2019)

Seahawks:

Josh Jobe, CB (2018-2021)

Jalen Milroe, QB (2021-2024)

Robbie Ouzts, FB (2021-2024)

Jarran Reed, NT (2014-2015)

Nick Saban may no longer be coaching college football, but his impact is certainly still felt in the NFL through the many former Crimson Tide players he developed into elite professional talent. Prior to this season, it was estimated that former Alabama players coached by Saban had earned a combined $2.96 billion in NFL contracts.

Patriots:

Kayshon Boutte, WR (2020-2022)

Will Campbell, OT (2022-2024)

K’Lavon Chaisson, LB (2017-2019)

Bradyn Swinson, LB (2023-2024)

Seahawks:

Anthony Bradford, OG (2019-2022)

While LSU has not had the success it has hoped for in recent years, the Tigers are still one of college football’s top producers of NFL talent. Most notably, former Tiger and a first round draft pick from a year ago Will Campbell will make the start at left tackle for the Patriots.

Patriots:

Mike Onwenu, OG (2016-2019)

Seahawks:

AJ Barner, TE (2023)

Mike Morris, DE (2019-2022)

Olu Oluwatimi, C (2022)

The Michigan Wolverines will be well represented in Super Bowl LX with four former players, as well as the Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald who previously served as defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021. Seahawks tight end AJ Barner was a key contributor during his lone season in Ann Arbor, helping the Wolverines win the national championship in 2023. Prior to his time at Michigan, Barner spent three seasons with the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Seahawks:

Sam Darnold, QB (2015-2017)

Uchenna Nwosu, LB (2014-2017)

Brandon Pili, NT (2017-2022)

Leonard Williams, DT (2012-2014)

USC may not be known as a major producer of NFL talent in recent years, but former Trojans will have a massive impact on this year's Super Bowl. Most notably, two of the game’s biggest difference-makers are former Trojans in quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Other Notables:

6 programs tied for fifth with 3 players: Ohio State, Texas, Auburn, Illinois, Minnesota, and NC State

Both head coaches got their start at the college level and will bring a touch of The Game to the Super Bowl with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel previously serving as a position coach at Ohio State (2011-2013) and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald as Michigan’s defensive coordinator (2021).

FCS programs North Dakota State and Eastern Washington will each have two players featured in the game. North Dakota State is represented by two starters on the Seahawks’ offensive line: Jalen Sundell and Grey Zabel. Eastern Washington will have two wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and Efton Chism III.

Georgia has just one player in Super Bowl LX (Jared Wilson) despite having the second most players on NFL rosters.