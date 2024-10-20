College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after unpredictable Week 8
Week 8 is officially in the books and college football fans are getting closer to the first reveal on the playoff rankings -- the first expanded field ever.
But for the time being, the AP Top 25 reigns supreme.
We saw plenty of unpredictable action in Week 8 and it really started on Friday night with BYU escaping a massive upset at the hands of Oklahoma State, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass with 10 seconds left. The Cougars will remain in the playoff hunt. Oregon also won on Friday night against an unranked opponent, shutting Purdue out on the road.
Saturday's noon slate saw some solid games as Missouri came back after being down all game to beat Auburn, Illinois shocked Michigan, and Indiana shut the doubters up, beating Nebraska 56-7.
Alabama went to Tennessee and mounted a lead before losing to the Volunteers and seeing its playoff hopes take a big hit.
Texas and Georgia played in the game of the week but it looked to be a runaway road win for the Bulldogs before the Longhorns chipped away and made things interesting. Eventually, Georgia shut the door for a huge win.
Here's what the Week 9 AP Top 25 could look like on Sunday afternoon.
Rank
Team
Record
Last Week
1
Georgia
6-1
5
2
Oregon
7-0
2
3
Penn State
6-0
3
4
Ohio State
5-1
4
5
Miami
7-0
6
6
Tennessee
6-1
11
7
Texas
6-1
1
8
LSU
6-1
8
9
Iowa State
7-0
9
10
Clemson
6-1
10
11
Notre Dame
6-1
12
12
BYU
7-0
13
13
Alabama
5-2
7
14
Texas A&M
6-1
14
15
Indiana
7-0
16
16
Boise State
5-1
15
17
Kansas State
6-1
17
18
Ole Miss
5-2
18
19
Missouri
6-1
19
20
Illinois
6-1
22
21
SMU
6-1
21
22
Pitt
6-0
20
23
Army
7-0
23
24
Navy
6-0
25
25
Vanderbilt
5-2
NR
The rankings will see a bit of a shuffle this week but nothing crazy. It'll be interesting to see if teams like Alabama or Texas can win out to ensure they stay in the playoff race because their hopes took a huge hit this week.
Folks, college football is getting really good and we're entering the craziest weeks of the season.