College Football 's Under the Radar Games for Week 13
In college football, each week may not always present upsets, but there are numerous games that approach the threshold of an upset or are considered captivating by spectators.
Here's a look at some of the overlooked games from around the country.
#24 UNLV vs San Jose State (Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET)
The #24 Rebels are set to visit San Jose State in an effort to avenge their home loss last season against the underdog Spartans, who won 37-31. Leading the bowl-eligible Spartans, currently with a 5-1 home record San Jose State is one of the best teams at home in the Mountain West.
Did I mention they have the best receiver in the conference in Nick Nash? Meanwhile, UNLV, positioned as the second-best team in the conference, has only suffered one loss, which was against #12 Boise State. The previous encounter was a thrilling contest, and this Friday night matchup promises to be one of the most exciting games of the weekend.
Connecticut vs Syracuse (Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET)
One of the biggest surprises in college football this season has been the (7-3) UConn Huskies. They nearly achieved an early-season upset when they faced a strong Duke team in Durham, coming very close to victory.
Since facing Duke, the Huskies only loss came in surprising fashion to Wake Forest Forest. Since then, it's been smooth sailing until their upcoming matchup against Syracuse, which also holds a record of 7-3. Syracuse has secured three notable victories this season against Ohio, Georgia Tech, and UNLV. Anticipate a high-scoring contest, as both teams average 30 points per game.
Arizona vs TCU (Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET)
Arizona and TCU are poised to deliver one of the most high-scoring matchups this weekend. Arizona features the top wide receiver in college football, Tetairoa McMillan. Aside from McMillan, Arizona has struggled to find anything to brag about this season.
Facing one of the weakest defenses in college football, TCU, could lead to an explosive offensive game. If it's one thing TCU does, it's score the football. Capable of going score to score with almost any team in the nation, the Horned Frogs have already demonstrated their offensive prowess in high-scoring contests against Texas Tech, Central Florida, and Baylor. With both defenses positioned near the bottom of the rankings, it is anticipated that both teams will exceed their season scoring averages.