College football stars selected on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up, with 257 players hearing their names called to become part of the NFL. While much of the attention is focused on the first round, every year we see some hidden gems with players who were stars in college but don’t come off the board until later.

Some recent examples include Cam Skattebo, Kyle Monangai, Puka Nacua, Brock Purdy, and Maxx Crosby who are players that weren’t selected until the final day of the draft but quickly became major difference-makers in the league. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some notable college football stars who were selected on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Klubnik was a four-year player at Clemson, where he totaled over 10,000 passing yards and 93 total touchdowns. While he and the Tigers struggled this past season, he had a stellar junior year that made him a Heisman favorite entering this past season. Klubnik was the fifth QB selected in the draft and now heads to a New York organization that has long been starving for some stability at the quarterback position and he should have a strong chance to step in as the immediate backup to Geno Smith.

Sarratt was the leading receiver for the Hoosiers in 2024 and finished second on the team this past season. He helped lead Indiana to a national title as one of Fernando Mendoza’s favorite and most reliable targets, especially in the red-zone. After following Curt Cignetti from James Madison, where he recorded a 1,000-yard season, to Indiana Sarratt totaled 1,787 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in his two seasons in Bloomington. He’s a tough, physical receiver who is great at making contested catches and fits the mold of the Baltimore Ravens organization.

The two-time All-Big Ten selection at Penn State was a four-year contributor on some of the top defenses in college football. Dennis-Sutton is an elite athlete who made a major impact off the edge in Happy Valley, especially over the past two seasons totaling 17 sacks and 25 TFLs. Despite a disappointing final year at Penn State, he never gave up on his team and was one of the few key players who suited up for their bowl game. He’ll head to Green Bay where he’ll have the opportunity to work alongside Penn State great Micah Parsons on the defensive front.

Bell was one of the most underrated players in college football this past season at UConn. He was a Biletnikoff Award finalist after finishing with the second-most receiving yards in the country with 1,278 and ranking third in receiving touchdowns with 13. While not the biggest receiver at 6'0" 185 pounds, Bell is an excellent route runner and a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch. He’s a strong fourth-round addition, adding depth to a Buffalo receiver room that has been searching for a breakout star for Josh Allen.

Taaffe had an incredible college career, starting as a walk-on and finishing as an All-American while playing a massive role in the recent resurgence of Texas football He’s a reliable coverage safety who made several big plays in big games at the college level. Taaffe could also provide an immediate impact on special teams, which is where he first earned his stripes and a scholarship with the Longhorns. He now joins a Miami defense led by new head coach Jeff Hafley, alongside several other defensive standouts from this draft class, including his Texas teammate Trey Moore, Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech), and Kyle Louis (Pitt).

Taylen Green was one of the most intriguing and widely discussed players outside of the top prospects in this year’s draft. His measurables and athletic abilities are off the charts, but many question how well his quarterback skills will translate to the NFL level. In his two seasons at Arkansas, the Razorbacks didn’t win much, but Green and the offense put up some crazy numbers. The dual-threat quarterback averaged 290 total yards and two touchdowns per game during his time in Fayetteville. He now joins a Cleveland QB room that has some question marks with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, and will work under new head coach Todd Monken who played a key role in Lamar Jackson’s development into one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

The second Penn State running back off the board (Nicholas Singleton, Titans), Allen is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite splitting carries. The powerful back is a tough, downhill runner who can pick up the hard yards and does most of his damage between the tackles. This past season, Allen surpassed Saquon Barkley en route to becoming Penn State’s all-time rushing leader with 4,180 yards.

The LSU linebacker was extremely productive early in his career, and at one point was thought of as a potential top pick in the draft. As a freshman, he played more of a stand-up edge position posting 72 tackles and 7.5 sacks in an All-SEC season. He transitioned to off-ball linebacker as a sophomore and had another strong season before suffering a season ending ACL injury early in his junior year in 2024. This past season he struggled to consistently perform well, but still showed flashes of the elite athletic and play making ability that we saw early in his career. He now heads to Atlanta, where it will be interesting to see how his skill set is utilized in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

The Pittsburgh native getting drafted in his hometown by his hometown team was one of the coolest moments of Day 3, but Heidenreich is also an incredible football player. He was one of the most exciting players to watch in college football, as a dynamic threat both as a receiver and a running back in Navy’s triple-option offense. He finished his career as Navy’s all-time leading receiver with 1,994 receiving yards, highlighted by a record-setting performance against Air Force this past season when he caught eight catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. As a senior, he rushed for 499 yards, had 941 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns. Over the three seasons that he played, the Midshipmen amassed an overall record of 26-12.