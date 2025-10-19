College Football Superlatives Week 8: 4 top 10 teams go down in chaotic weekend

Week 8 of the College Football season gave us another incredible weekend of football starting with a massive upset on Friday Night and ending early on Sunday Morning. All of the upsets, big games, and conference showdowns reshaped the entire race for the Playoff giving us plenty of awards to hand out.

Win of the week award: Louisville 24- Miami 21

Louisville beat Miami on Friday night in an impressive effort. They intercepted Miami quarterback Carson Beck 4 times to secure the victory. Miami is still not out of the College Football race, but this loss means their margin for error is tough the rest of the season.

Win of the week award: Vanderbilt 31-LSU 24

Vanderbilt beat LSU for the 1st time since 1990. Vanderbilt dominated LSU upfront to a tune of 239 yards. With Vanderbilt's only loss to Alabama, they are still in the race for the College Football Playoff.

Player of the week award: Julian Sayin, Quarterback, Ohio State

I know it was against an inferior team in Wisconsin, but Sayin was spectacular in the win. Sayin was 36 of 42 for 394 yards and four touchdown passes. He is now up to 19 touchdowns vs. just 3 interceptions—an impressive start to his career for Sayin. He is now being mentioned as a Heisman trophy candidate.

Ugly win award of the week: Texas 16-Kentucky 13 overtime

Kentucky gave Texas everything it could handle, but Texas survived in overtime. Arch Manning did not play his best performance with 12 of 27 and only 132 yards passing, but Texas survived to get the win to help them still have a chance at the College Football playoff.

Team other than Ohio State, who is playing great: Alabama

Alabama continues to play at a high level. They beat Tennessee this week. They have now beaten Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee in four consecutive weeks. An impressive last month of football for Alabama

Team that has a good chance at making the playoffs: Notre Dame

Notre Dame beat USC 34-24 and has now won 6 straight after losing the 1st two games. If they keep winning, they should have a good chance at making the College Football Playoff.

Heisman trophy award candidate: Jeremiyah Love, Running Back, Notre Dame

Wow, what a performance by Love against USC. He rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown against USC. Love is one of the best running backs in the country, and he should be considered as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Best game of the day award: Georgia 43-Ole Miss 35

This was a great back-and-forth game between two good teams. It was a heavyweight match between two good offenses as they kept going back and forth against each other. Georgia, led by quarterback Gunner Stockton, pulled away for the big win. Georgia has a great chance at still making the college football playoff.

Coach running out of chances to turn it around: Hugh Freeze, Auburn, Head Coach.

Hugh Freeze is now 3-4 on the season after he lost to Missouri 23-17. They are now 0-4 in SEC games. They have been in all 4 of the SEC losses, but this is a bottom-line business, and Hugh Freeze is now 14-18 in year 3 as Auburn's head coach. He might be running out of time to keep his job.