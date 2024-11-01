College football Week 10 best bets
It is hard to believe we have already reached Week 10 of the college football season but here we are. Another great slate is ahead on Saturday with plenty of big games and playoff implications on the line.
This season we have had our ups and downs, but we are heating up at the right time with my picks going 7-2 last week for a two week stretch of 13-5 to get the overall season record back to .500.
Without further ado, here are the best bets in Week 10 of the college football season:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER| Season Record: (42-42)
Georgia -14.5 (-110) vs Florida
Georgia has been rolling ever since that first half debacle at Alabama and I believe they keep it going this week. Kirby won’t let his Dawgs get too high for this rivalry game coming off a bye week and huge win at Texas prior to that.
Florida has shown some real fight after a rough start to the season, but Georgia has had the Gators number recently and especially since Billy Napier has taken over in Gainesville.
As of late this game has not been much of the great rivalry we are used to with Georgia defeating Florida by an average margin of 24 points in the last three matchups, and I don’t see much changing this year.
Ohio State/Penn State Under 46.5 (-110)
The biggest game of the weekend and one where a win for either program would be huge.
I expect this one to be an all out slugfest defensive battle. While both teams have solid offenses, the defenses will flex their muscle in this one.
Both of these defensive units currently rank in the top 5 in total defense, yards per game, and 1st down defense. Last year’s matchup between these two ended with a score of 20-12, and something similar to that would be beautiful to see on Saturday.
Northwestern/Purdue Under 44.5 (-105)
I’ll just get straight to the point: These are two bad offensive football teams and I believe the total is too high.
Both offenses rank in the bottom 25 of college football in total offense with Northwestern coming in at third to last. In addition, this season in Big Ten play these two offenses are averaging a combined whopping total of 32.85 points. Neither team has had good quarterback play this year or a lethal weapon on offense that really scares me.
The defenses aren’t great, but will be good enough against these offensive attacks to keep this one below the total.
Vanderbilt +7.5 (-114) at Auburn
I have been afraid to touch Vandebilt since taking them at +22.5 against Alabama when they won outright, but this week feels right. Since that Bama game, Vandy has proven that it was no fluke and they are a legit college football team.
For me this game ultimately comes down to the quarterback battle between Diego Pavia and Auburn’s Payton Thorne. I will take Pavia getting points in that matchup all day and twice on Sunday.
Rounding it out:
- Buffalo Moneyline (-105) at Akron
- Illinois +2.5 (+102) vs Minnesota
- Memphis -7.5 (-105) at UTSA
- Arizona/UCF Over 56.5 (-106)
- Wisconsin/Iowa Over 40.5 (-110)
- South Carolina +3.5 (-118) vs Texas A&M
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change| Frank Sciarroni is 42-42 ATS in CFB.