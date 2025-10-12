Another fun Saturday is in the books. We had one team redeem itself after a rough loss the week before, and another team fell flat again. We had four top 25 teams lose on Saturday, and two of them were top 10 teams. It was another crazy, fun Saturday of College Football.

Another crazy defeat award: Northwestern 22-Penn State 21

Northwestern went into Happy Valley and defeated Penn State, marking another stunning defeat for the Nittany Lions and Head Coach James Franklin. It is Penn State's 3rd straight loss as its season is slipping away. To make matters worse, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar got injured and is out for the season.

Northwestern AD Mark Jackson and Coach David Braun shared a great moment together postgame after @NUFBFamily's B1G 22-21 win at Penn State 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Yxr3WXoxAm — Northwestern On BTN (@NUOnBTN) October 12, 2025

Best win of the week award: Indiana 30-Oregon 20

Indiana went 11-1 last year and made the College Football Playoff. Still, many people thought that this would be a one-year run for Indiana, then on Saturday, they went into Oregon and beat them 30-20. They are now positioned to be a top 5 team and have a legitimate chance to win the Big Ten this season.

The rise of Indiana football under Cignetti is one of the most impressive things I've ever seen.



Just getting to a bowl game has long been the ceiling for that program. Then Cignetti comes in, goes to CFP in Year 1, legit top-5 team in Year 2.



That just doesn't happen in CFB. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 11, 2025

Quarterback and Coach who needed a big win more than anyone, award: Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian.

After losing to Florida a week ago, Texas needed a win against Oklahoma in the worst possible way. They responded and beat Oklahoma 23-6. The Texas defense was dominant as they picked off Oklahoma Quarterback John Mateer three times. Arch Manning also had a solid performance in the win.

Best team in the SEC? Texas A&M



Texas A&M had another impressive win on Saturday, beating Florida 34-17. They now have wins over Notre Dame, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida. Texas A&M looks like the best team in the SEC. They could win the conference as they field one of the best offenses and defenses in the SEC.





Finally got a signature win award: Lincoln Riley, Head Coach, USC

Lincoln Riley and USC beat Michigan 31-13. It was a huge win for Lincoln Riley as he finally beat a top 25 team. Entering this game, he has a 4-12 record against top 25 opponents. Beating the 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines is a good win for Riley and USC.

Heisman Trophy Candidate: Ty Simpson, Quarterback, Alabama.

Ty Simpson continues to play at a high level for Alabama. In a 27-24 win over Missouri, he was 23 for 31, for 200 yards and 3 touchdown passes. He now has 16 touchdown passes vs. 1 interception, and he is completing 70% of his passes. Simpson should be considered one of the candidates for the Heisman.

Craziest end of half you ever see: Georgia at Auburn

With a 10-0 lead, Auburn was facing a 3rd and goal from the 1-yard line. They ran a quarterback sneak with Jackson Arnold. It appeared initially he scored a touchdown, but the ball had fallen out, and a Georgia player recovered it at the 1-yard line. After a long review of the play (it could have gone either way), the referees upheld the play on the field. It was a tough break for Auburn. Then Georgia drove inside the 10-yard line, as Auburn aided the drive with 2 costly penalties, including a targeting call. Georgia kicked a field goal to get back into the game. It looked like it was going to be 17-0 Auburn, and suddenly it was Auburn 10-3 at halftime. Georgia never looked back as they won 20-10.