College football Week 8 best bets: The underdogs and the upsets
Welcome to Week 8 of the college football season. Last week’s slate did not disappoint, but in terms of my bets, it was a horrendous week going 2-8.
Whether it was Iowa almost reaching the over on their own, Marshall giving up a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose outright, or Louisiana failing to cover by half a point, the losses came in bunches and heartbreaking fashion.
With bounce back on the mind, here are the best bets in Week 8 of the college football season:
Season Record: (29-37)
Rutgers -4.5 (-105) vs UCLA
After a very impressive start to the season, Rutgers is coming off a blowout loss last week to Wisconsin. No better way to get things back on track for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights than welcoming in one of the worst teams in the Big Ten from across the country.
The Bruins will make their second trip out east in the Big Ten of the season for a noon local kickoff, which is 9 a.m. for UCLA in Pacific Time.
Rutgers should pound the rock in this one, leaning on a healthy dose of Kyle Monangai to lead them to an easy victory.
Georgia +4.5 (-104) at Texas
After what transpired last week, and in weeks past with the headliner games, we have officially reached "fading myself" territory.
In my head, I see Texas winning this one. With that being said, give me Georgia.
Texas has to look bad, or at least average, at some point this year, right? So why not in this one which is arguably their first true test of the season?
Colorado State -6.5 (-120) at Air Force
Fade Air Force. I usually hate picking against the service academies and their triple option offenses, but Air Force has been 0-6 ATS this season and has failed to cover in those games by an average of 13.3 points.
The Falcons are 1-5 overall with that one win coming in a 15-point victory over FCS opponent Merrimack who is 2-4.
Air Force is a bad football team and Colorado State could easily run away with this one in my favorite bet of the week.
Arizona -2.5 (-115) vs Colorado
I believe we will be seeing a similar trajectory to what we saw last year for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes as they continue on with a tough conference schedule. They travel to Arizona which is coming off of two straight losses and is in dire need of a conference win.
Expect Colorado to come into this one a bit banged up after a very physical game against Kansas State. The Wildcats have a great offense, led by QB Noah Fifita and WR Tetairoa McMillan, that should give Colorado issues.
Keep an eye out for the WR/CB matchup between two future NFL stars Travis Hunter and McMillan in this one.
Rounding it out:
- South Carolina ML (+100) at Oklahoma
- Alabama/Tennessee Under 56.5 (-105)
- USF -13.5 (-115) vs UAB
- Iowa/Michigan St. Over 39.5 (-105)
- Kansas St. -2.5 (-118) at West Virginia
Frank Sciarroni is 29-37 ATS in CFB.