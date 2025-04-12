College football world reacts to Tennessee parting ways with QB Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava is out at Tennessee.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel announced to his team that they had decided to move on from the guy who was once the face of NIL in college football. And in doing so, they might have set a precedent for programs in the future.

Let’s rewind. Iamaleava was called the "$8 million man." A five-star from California who relocated to Knoxville with an unprecedented NIL deal in hand. Tennessee fought hard for him—even going to court to defend the agreement when the NCAA came sniffing around.

But according to CBS Sports, Nico had been asking for more money since the season ended. That in itself might not be unheard of anymore—but the way it went down was. Coaches didn’t know this was coming. The negotiations leaked to the media while Iamaleava stayed quiet. And then he missed practice without notice, just a day before Tennessee’s spring game.

The Vols didn’t cave. Instead, they called the bluff, and as a result, the two parties have parted ways.

"Good for Tennessee for putting its foot down," said one Power Four GM told CBS. Another exec called it what it was: "Statement." And then another Group of Five general manager had this to say: “Nico f’d around and found out.”

The college football fan base has also been set ablaze with reactions to the decision.

According to Iamaleava’s camp, his decision to skip practice was just about taking a “mental reset” after being in the media spotlight. But behind the scenes, tensions had been bubbling. His family wasn’t happy with how private discussions were suddenly public. Tennessee wasn’t thrilled that Nico never offered any kind of public reassurance to the program or the fanbase. It all boiled over fast.

We would imagine that Iamaleava would have no shortage of offers—especially from West Coast schools who were already poking around. But the bigger question is what this means for other programs moving forward.

Because Tennessee just sent a message.

In a world where players and agents are testing boundaries left and right, this is one of the first times a school has said, “Enough.” No binding contracts. No long-term security. Just an understanding that there is a breaking point. And Tennessee found theirs.

Will this hurt them short-term? Maybe. Finding a quarterback in mid-April isn’t ideal. But long-term, there’s a real chance this move gives the Vols credibility to take back a little more control after things had escalated into a circus in Knoxville.

