Colorado stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders get record-breaking insurance for bowl

When Colorado takes on BYU in the Alamo Bowl, it’s not just any bowl game—it’s one with a little extra excitement.

Head coach Deion Sanders, or as we all know him, Coach Prime, has taken an unprecedented step to ensure his star players, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, are protected while they suit up for the Buffaloes one last time.

Here’s the deal: Deion worked with Colorado’s athletic department to secure disability insurance for the players, especially Shedeur and Travis, who are both expected to go high in the upcoming NFL Draft. It’s a big move, and Athletic Director Rick George shared how it came about.

“It was his idea we should get disability insurance for our athletes for this game,” George said via On3. “We worked together on that. We’re excited about it, and we think it’s great that all our players are playing in the game. That’s what all bowl games should be like.”

Both players are putting their professional futures on the line by playing in a game that doesn’t impact Colorado’s season. Still, they’re suiting up, and these insurance policies are a safety net just in case anything goes wrong. Deion was clear about how historic these policies are. “They have received, I think, the highest coverage that has ever been offered in college football,” he said. “It far exceeds anyone that has ever played this game of college football.”

No one is hoping these policies will ever need to be used—the goal is for everyone to walk off the field healthy. But knowing these protections are in place is a game-changer for college football, and it shows just how much Deion cares about his players beyond the scoreboard.

For fans, seeing Shedeur and Travis out there one last time in Colorado uniforms will be a moment to remember. For Deion, this is just another way he’s proving that it’s all about taking care of his team.

Read More