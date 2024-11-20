Deion Sanders provides clarity on the Dallas Cowboys job, his future at Colorado
Deion Sanders has made it clear where he stands on rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys and other potential coaching opportunities.
When asked about his future during a press conference, Sanders didn’t mince words, addressing the speculation directly.
“You don’t talk like that with my A.D. in here,” Sanders said via On3, referring to Colorado Athletic Director Rick George’s presence. “That’s so disrespectful. You’re going to talk about me going somewhere with my A.D. in here?”
Sanders joined Colorado in 2023 and led the Buffaloes through a challenging first season with a 4-8 record. However, his second season has seen dramatic improvement, with the team currently sitting at 8-2.
This turnaround has only fueled speculation that Sanders could make the jump to the NFL, with the Cowboys being the most frequently mentioned destination. The connection stems from Sanders’ time as a player in Dallas, where he won two Super Bowls and cemented his status as a sports icon.
Sanders left no room for doubt on his contentment in Colorado.
“I am happy where I am, man. I’m good. I got a kickstand down,” he explained. “That means I’m resting, I’m good, I’m happy. I love it here, truly do.”
Despite his strong statements, the NFL rumors persist. Analysts like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith have speculated that while Sanders prefers coaching young players in college, the Cowboys could be an exception. However, Sanders remains focused on Colorado, where his team is contending for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
For now, Sanders’ message is clear: he’s committed to Colorado and has no plans to leave Boulder anytime soon. Whether that changes in the future remains to be seen, but for now, his attention is firmly on the Buffaloes’ success.
Colorado will close out the season with games against Kansas and Oklahoma State. If the Buffaloes win out, they'll be in the Big 12 championship game with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.