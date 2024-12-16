Conference Commissioner blasts Transfer Portal, new college football structure
The new world of college football is upon us, and it seems like teams are competing in a system no more structured than the wild west.
And AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti has had enough.
After Marshall’s decision to back out of the Independence Bowl due to roster shortages caused by transfer portal departures, Pernetti didn’t mince words. He made it clear that the current system in college football is failing both the sport and its players.
“This situation underscores a critical issue impacting college football,” Pernetti said via Brett McMurphy. “The timing of the transfer portal enables this behavior.”
Marshall’s opt-out came after losing 29 players to the transfer portal during the early window, leaving the program without enough athletes to field a competitive bowl team. While Marshall’s situation is unique with their coach also leaving, it highlights a larger issue: the impact of the transfer portal on team commitments and bowl game integrity.
Pernetti didn’t stop there, saying Marshall should have declined the bowl bid outright if they had any doubts about their ability to compete. “If an institution & its conference has the slightest concern regarding its ability to play in a bowl, it should not accept the opportunity & allow a willing participant to compete,” he stated.
He even proposed potential consequences for programs that back out after accepting bowl invitations. “We should consider legislation to require all programs that willingly accept invitations & commit to bowl games to play the games or be subject to consequences for the impact it has on their opponent,” Pernetti added.
Despite the chaos, the Independence Bowl organizers were quick to adjust. Louisiana Tech has stepped in to face Army on December 28, saving the game from cancellation. Pernetti praised Louisiana Tech and Conference USA for stepping up but reiterated the need for change.
“We need to modernize the bowl structure to preserve the integrity of college football competition & provide our student-athletes & fans with the very best experience possible,” he said.