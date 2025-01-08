Cotton Bowl status: New update given on game amid snowstorm threat

As the Dallas area braces for 3-6 inches of snow, College Football Playoff fans have one big question: will the Cotton Bowl game still kick off as scheduled?

The good news is that the game itself is still on for Friday night at AT&T Stadium—an indoor venue—but the real concern is getting there safely.

With snow expected to blanket the area Thursday and temperatures remaining below freezing, bowl officials are closely monitoring the situation alongside local emergency management teams, law enforcement, and meteorologists. As of now, all related events, including College GameDay, are still set to proceed.

Now, new reports from Ross Dellenger confirm that the game itself should not be impacted.

There has been little to no serious discussion about postponing the game as of now, according to those with knowledge of the discussions.



The forecast is for 3-6 inches of snow Thursday and no ice. There are no plans, as of now, to cancel any fan events or other Gameday events. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 8, 2025

A statement from the Cotton Bowl committee reassured fans: “We are routinely monitoring weather reports and we are in close contact with AT&T Stadium and local officials. We always have plans for inclement weather. Should conditions warrant it, we will communicate to everyone attending and connected with this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.”

However, traffic and road conditions are another story. If roads do freeze, that could make travel tricky, and fans driving to Arlington should expect delays and potential detours. Authorities are urging caution for anyone making the trip, especially with early reports of slippery conditions persisting throughout Friday morning.

Despite the weather, spirits remain high for this highly anticipated matchup between Texas and Ohio State. Both teams arrive in Dallas well ahead of the storm, with Ohio State fresh off a dominant Rose Bowl victory and Texas riding high after an overtime thriller in the Peach Bowl.

If you’re heading to the game, plan for extra time, dress warmly, and stay tuned for updates. The Cotton Bowl may be indoors, but the snowy spectacle outside could make this CFP semifinal unforgettable—for better or worse!

Read More