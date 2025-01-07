Snowstorm threatens the Cotton Bowl: The latest on the game's status

Football fans gearing up for the College Football Playoff matchup between Ohio State and Texas at the Cotton Bowl might need to pack more than just their team gear—snow is on the way, and it could complicate game day plans.

With temperatures in Arlington expected to drop into the 30s and snow chances hovering at 75%, many are wondering how weather conditions could impact the game.

,The Cotton Bowl organizers have already addressed the growing concerns with an official statement aimed at keeping everyone informed. It should be noted that the game will be played indoors, but snow could absolutely impact travel for fans getting to the game.

“We are routinely monitoring weather reports and are in close contact with AT&T Stadium and local officials,” the statement reads. “We always have plans for inclement weather. Should conditions warrant it, we will communicate to everyone attending and connected with this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.”

The 7:30 p. E.T. start time is holding steady, but organizers are prepared to act quickly if the winter weather takes a more extreme turn.

Many in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were wishing for a white Christmas, but it looks like they’re getting a snowy football showdown instead. With excitement for the game already sky-high, the added possibility of a winter wonderland might make this one of the most memorable Cotton Bowls ever—at least for tailgating purposes.

If you're planning to attend, keep an eye on updates. This game is shaping up to be an unforgettable one, with both teams determined to earn their spot in the national championship. Stay safe and enjoy the ride—it’s College Football Playoff season, after all!

The winner of the Cotton Bowl will play for the national championship against the winner of Penn State and Notre Dame. We'll keep you updated with the latest on all facets of the two matchups.

