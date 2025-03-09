Could legendary RB Eddie George end up coaching at Ohio State?

Eddie George is starting a brand-new chapter as the head coach at Bowling Green, reports from The Blade indicate.

At 51, the former NFL star and Ohio State standout has already made a name for himself in coaching despite being relatively new to the profession. He took over a strugglingTennessee State program in 2021, despite having no prior coaching experience, and quickly made an impact. In just a few seasons, he led the Tigers to a 9-4 record in 2023, securing their first conference title in nearly 25 years and earning OVC-Big South Coach of the Year honors.

Now as the coach of Bowling Green, he'll have a chance to continue to refine his craft and build experience. It begs the question: Just how far can George go in the business and, honestly, it wouldn't take a lot to think that he could potentially end back up in Columbus.

Carlos Locklyn, Ohio State’s current running backs coach, is one of the rising stars in college football coaching. Coming from Oregon to Ohio State, he’s already an elite recruiter and developer of talent, and with the way his reputation is growing, it’s only a matter of time before a program offers him a more prominent role—whether that’s as an offensive coordinator or even a head coach.

Just for reference, Ryan Day just had to replace both his offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator this offseason, so more turnover wouldn't be surprising in the future.

When that happens, Ohio State is going to need someone who understands the program, can recruit at a high level, and has the respect of players and coaches alike.

That’s where Eddie George could fit in perfectly. His name alone would turn heads on the recruiting trail, and his experience as a Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star would instantly give him credibility in the locker room. By the time Ohio State has an opening, he’ll have even more coaching experience under his belt, making him an even more attractive candidate.

Would George welcome the opportunity to step in as a position coach at Ohio State, or would he rather blaze his own trail? That still remains to be seen, but it would be interesting to see the former Buckeyes legend one day reunite with the program.

