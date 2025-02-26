Ohio State coach Ryan Day quotes Taylor Swift after fans blast his latest hire

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is no stranger to pressure, but the offseason has been particularly eventful for the Buckeyes.

Fresh off a national championship win, Day has found himself navigating major staff changes, including the departures of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

When asked about the challenges of losing two key coaches, Day channeled pop culture for his response, offering a quote inspired by a Taylor Swift song:

"I think maybe it was (Bill) Belichick or somebody said they’re champagne problems, you know," Day said​. "You win one (national championship), there's a lot that comes with that, and I think for us, because we ended the season so much later than almost everybody in the country, um, you know, so many staffs were set, you know we missed a couple weeks of recruiting,"

Coach Day, we know what you really meant. For those unfamiliar, "champagne problems" is not just a common phrase—it’s also the title of a song by Taylor Swift from her 2020 album Evermore. The phrase refers to problems that arise from success rather than failure, and in Day’s case, it reflects the double-edged sword of winning a national title.

Ohio State didn’t waste time filling the vacancies, elevating former Buckeyes wide receiver Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator and then bringing in former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to lead the defense. The latter decision, however, has sparked backlash from fans, many of whom question Patricia’s track record and lack of recent college football experience​.

Despite the skepticism, Day remains focused on the big picture. He acknowledged that winning comes with consequences—losing players, losing coaches, and facing the challenge of reloading while keeping the program at an elite level. But if there’s one thing he’s learned, it’s that dwelling on past losses won’t help. Instead, like Swift, he’s choosing to turn the page and embrace the next chapter.

With spring football on the horizon, all eyes will be on the new-look Buckeyes. Whether Day’s gamble on new coordinators pays off remains to be seen, but if Ohio State keeps winning, these champagne problems will be the kind he’ll gladly take.

