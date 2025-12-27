Could East Carolina be a playoff contender in 2026?

We talked recently about the state of East Carolina football, and how the Pirates were entering this postseason with much to prove regarding their fitness for eventual Power 4 status. However, when that discussion was held, it was obviously rooted deeply in the hypothetical…that is, until they completely shut the Pittsburgh Panthers down in a 23-17 showing to take the Military Bowl.

That’s right, after enduring four quarters with an ACC power of 2025 Pitt’s standard, ECU managed to come out on top as the visibly superior squad. With solely the victory in mind, I would say that I’m feeling rather validated today—but that’s not the case.

As a matter of fact, my thoughts have shifted beyond just what the win could mean for the Pirates in future expansion considerations, and is now stuck on what it says to their brethren within the American Conference when heading into next year.

In other words, my new question is could this finish foreshadow East Carolina fielding a playoff team in 2026? There’s really only two factors necessary to make the case for “yes;” one is ECU’s personnel, and the other is the rest of the American’s.

Starting with the Pirates, head coach Blake Harrell doesn’t appear to be going anywhere just yet, and especially when he can lead his talent to outshine that of Pat Narduzzi at Pitt (in spite of crucial opt-outs), I don’t think we have to worry about whether he can adequately “reload” his roster.

As for the fellow playoff hopefuls in their league—names like Tulane, USF, Memphis, North Texas, and Navy—all except the Midshipmen have lost their coaches in this year’s hiring cycle. So, while the Pirates are becoming consistently formidable with a coach who’s seemingly gotten well settled in, most of their biggest challengers are fixing to start new chapters.

With all of these bright stars aligning, 2026 is looking like the perfect time for East Carolina to take the American Conference by storm, and barrel its way into the CFP bracket. I mean, if not then, when?