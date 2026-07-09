Could Miami's 2026 offense be one of the best ever in college football?

The U finally made its way back to the forefront of the college football world last season with a run to the national championship game. After just sneaking into the College Football Playoff, Mario Cristobal led his Canes on a run that was built on dominant defense and controlling the game with their rushing attack. While that was Miami's identity last season, and Cristobal does love to run the rock, this year's offense is looking like it could be one of the most explosive groups in college football. With an abundance of talent on that side of the ball, the Hurricanes have the potential to put on a show every week and make another run at the title in 2026.

First of all, Miami returns two of the top players in college football at their respective positions in running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney. Toney is one of the most electrifying players in the sport and is coming off a remarkable true freshman campaign in which he led the FBS in receptions while totaling 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns to earn All-ACC along with multiple freshman accolades. He is the type of player who can always get open with his speed and athleticism and routinely turns nothing into something with the ball in his hands.

Fletcher on the other hand, was the engine that really drove Miami's offense throughout the College Football Playoff and was a steady presence all season long. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging more than five yards per carry. Fletcher wasn't doing it all by himself though, running behind one of the best offensive lines in the country that produced three NFL Draft picks. That means the Canes have some holes to fill up front, but the line will still feature several players who made major contributions last season and have been part of the Hurricanes program for some time. With Mario Cristobal being a former offensive lineman who rose through the coaching ranks as an O-Line coach, that unit up front should be in good shape.

On top of that, the Hurricanes went into the transfer portal and snagged arguably the two best players from last season's ACC champion Duke Blue Devils in quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. Miami has become a hotspot for transfer QBs in recent years, and Mensah is the next in line. The redshirt junior began his career at Tulane, where he had them as one of the top Group of Five programs in the country before transferring to Duke. Last season he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns while doing an excellent job of protecting the football with just six interceptions.

Now he'll head to Coral Gables, where he is expected to be one of the top QBs in 2026 thanks to being surrounded by a plethora of weapons, including a familiar face in Barkate who was his top target last season. Barkate hauled in 72 receptions for more than 1,000 yards, looking like one of the top wide receivers in college football. He'll also be playing for his third program, as he began his college career at Harvard where he was an FCS All-American.

Those four alone are enough to give any defensive coordinator nightmares and have this Miami offense looking like the best in the country heading into the season. And that's not even mentioning other guys such as running backs CharMar Brown and Girard Pringle Jr., who were heavily featured out of the backfield last season to take some of the workload off of Fletcher, or tight end Elija Lofton who has major valuable experience and should take a big step forward in year three. They also added two more talented receivers through the portal in Cam Vaughn (West Virginia) and Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina), who both had over 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

This offense is truly loaded, and that's what makes it so dangerous. No matter which aspect a defense tries to take away, there are still several other weapons on the field.

Of course all of this is just on paper, and games are played on the field. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson will have no shortage of talent to work with, and it will be exciting to see what he can put together with this group. With this level of talent comes plenty of pressure and he will seemingly need to find a way to turn this group of dynamic weapons into a cohesive offensive unit and try to keep everyone happy with just one football to go around. With how things look on paper though, Miami has a chance to field one of the best offenses in the country and possibly be in the conversation with some of the best offenses college football has ever seen, like 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama.