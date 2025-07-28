Could this be bigger than expected? Deion Sanders’ cryptic health announcement looms

On Monday Morning, Deion Sanders will step in front of a microphone but, rather it being an exciting look into the program he's building at Colorado, this is more of a mysterious press conference. Deion Sanders will be joined by his medical team over at CU Anschutz and UC Health for his first press conference of the fall.

The Press Conference is mysterious as Sanders being joined by his medical team isn't a regular occurrence. This offseason, Deion Sanders has been away from the program for most of the offseason as he's dealing with a mysterious illness, which he hasn't disclosed. When Deion Sanders takes the stage, several different updates could come, which could shake up the program and coulld football.

What Could Monday’s Press Conference Reveal About Deion Sanders?

When Deion Sanders takes the stage on Monday, the hope is that he's going to disclose that he's fully recovered and ready to coach. The presence of Sanders' medical team makes the press conference interesting and a must watch not only for Colorado fans but, College Football fans. When Deion Sanders addresses the media, the following situations could play out.

Deion Sanders is fully healthy and cleared to coach

The most likely scenario is that Deion Sanders is bringing his medical team to the press conference to thank them for their service. Hearing that Deion Sanders is fully healthy after such a scary medical absence would be great news for the Head Coach personally, let alone the program. Given that Sanders is back in Boulder and he already spoke at Big 12 Media Days, it's most likely that he'll be back on the sideline this season.

Coach Prime isn't ready to return full-time yet, but could in the near future

If Coach Sanders isn't ready to make a full-time return to Colorado just yet, the next best news would be hearing that he's nearing a return to the sideline. It would make the most sense that if the medical team is attending with Deion Sanders, they can best describe why he's not ready yet, but could return soon.

Deion Sanders may not be able to coach this season

Given that Deion Sanders is bringing the medical team with him, everyone is fearful for what the news may be. One possible answer that Deion Sanders and the team could give is that he may not coach this season. The news would be heartbreaking for Sanders and the program but, it could give some optimism that he could return this season or later down the line.

The Colorado Buffaloes find out Deion Sanders is stepping down or retiring

The most shocking news would be if Deion Sanders steps in front of the microphone and announces that, due to his condition, he is stepping down or retiring. The news would instantly cause concern for Sanders and just how bad the condition he's dealing with is, as everyone's concern would instantly turn to his health. After the concern for Sanders, attention would shift to the program as they'd lose their Head Coach ahead of the season.

How to Watch Deion Sanders' press conference

Deion Sanders' Press Conference begins at 11:00 AM Mountain Time and will be broadcast live on Colorado's YouTube and Facebook accounts as well as on ESPN+.

