Curt Cignetti should build a powerhouse at Indiana
After seeing Indiana sitting at No. 5 in this week's 12 team College Football Playoff rankings, I think Curt Cignetti should build a powerhouse at Indiana.
How much fun would it be for the Hoosiers to become a football school after decades as a basketball one? I know most people don't expect him to stay long in Bloomington as his name will be mentioned with every big opening that comes up, but in today's world it is possible to win where he is.
Getting Indiana to 10 wins in his first season is no small feat considering the history, and I think recruiting will go crazy for him especially if he is able to knock off Ohio State next week.
As the Hoosiers keep winning games it will be interesting to see how they build up their NIL and their recruiting ranking starts to go up.
This season we know Curt used the transfer portal from his previous stop at James Madison to strengthen the Indiana roster, but after this season I'm confident there will be many in the portal who would love to make that move to the state of Indiana. Some are already calling him little Nick Saban, and hopefully unlike Saban he stays at the smaller Big 10 school and builds something special.
At some point a school like Florida is going to make that call and it'll be interesting to see if he can say no to such a big name in the college football world. With the tranfer portal and NIL it will make it easier for new non-Blue blood schools to be successful and maintain that success.
We know how hot things are for Ryan Day, so if he loses to Indiana next Saturday, will they put in a call for the new hottest name in college football? A college football playoff with names like Indiana, BYU, SMU, and possibly Boise State is very intriguing and some of these coaches like Curt Cignetti will start getting the attention they deserve as well.