Dabo Swinney lands elite defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil bolstering recruiting class

When Dabo Swinney was refusing to take any players out of the transfer portal, it put an extra emphasis on nailing recruiting evaluations every year. Now as Clemson embraces the transfer portal, the Tigers have a chance to return to their place at the top of the College Football world. As things currently stand, Clemson holds the Nation's 8th ranked recruiting class with a chance to go on a serious run this Summer and carry it into the season.

Clemson Football lands elite defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil

On Saturday, the Clemson Tigers landed one of their biggest commits in the cycle as defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil picked the Tigers over NC State and Miami.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Keshawn Stancil has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 275 DL chose the Tigers over NC State & Miami



“DEATH VALLEY I’M HOMEEEEE”https://t.co/DSK2e5C46X pic.twitter.com/zmEICUA6LX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2025

Kashawn Stancil ranks as the 143rd ranked recruit in the Country, the 15th ranked defensive lineman in the class, and the 10th ranked player out of North Carolina according to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings. Stancil becomes the 12th recruit Clemson has landed inside of the Top-300 making this one of the most loaded classes in the Country.

When Dabo Swinney and his staff land a defensive tackle, you instantly have to think about how great of a chance they have to become a first round pick. From Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins to Bryan Bresee to the current duo of Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart, Clemson's defensive lines are constantly loaded with some of the Nation's best players.

The newest Clemson commit is an explosive playmaker on the defensive line who jumps off the screen when you turn on his tape. Stancil is quick out of his stance and if an offensive lineman doesn't beat him to the spot, Stancil is going to make the play in the backfield. At 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Stancil already has the frame to quickly develop into a rotational piece early in his College career.

