Dabo Swinney plans to celebrate with Syracuse coach if he wins the national championship
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney finds himself with a second shot at securing a spot in the College Football Playoff, thanks to an unexpected twist in the schedule.
On Saturday, Syracuse pulled off a stunning upset over Miami, opening the door for Clemson’s potential inclusion in the playoff conversation.
The win not only gave Syracuse a much-needed victory but also indirectly boosted Clemson's hopes.
Following the game, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown offered a public nod to Swinney, acknowledging the potential impact of the upset on Clemson’s playoff chances.
In a heartfelt moment during a postgame interview, Brown turned to the camera and said, “Hey Dabo Swinney, congrats. I got you in, baby.”
For Clemson, the path to the playoff is now clearer, but still requires a decisive victory. If the Tigers can defeat SMU in the upcoming ACC Championship game, they will clinch an automatic bid to the playoff as conference champions.
As Swinney himself pointed out, the beauty of college football is in its unpredictability, and anything can happen from here on out.
"If we win the National Championship, he’s going to ride in the car with me through downtown Clemson," Swinney quipped in his Tuesday press conference, showing his trademark confidence and enthusiasm.
While it may seem far-fetched to some, Swinney remains upbeat, emphasizing that with the right mindset and execution, his team can achieve anything.
"We’ve got a bunch of good football players. All you have to do is win the game you’re playing," he continued. "Why not us? Somebody is going to win it, and we believe it can be us."
Swinney’s optimistic attitude has helped maintain a sense of belief within the Clemson program. It’s also created a bond with Brown, who has been quickly making a name for himself at Syracuse. Both coaches share a similar energy, with Brown even joining the ranks of those wearing orange regularly, a color that now seems to represent a growing friendship between the two.
As the ACC Championship approaches, Clemson has a clear goal in mind: win, and wait to see how the chips fall in the playoff race. With the support of unexpected allies like Syracuse, Swinney’s Tigers are focused on making the most of their second chance.
Clemson and SMU will kickoff at 8:00 pm E.T. Saturday on ABC/ESPN+.