Dakorien Moore Injury Update: Oregon fans holding their breath with WR banged up

UPDATE: Since this article was published, Pete Thamel has since reported that Dakorien Moore has officially been ruled out against Iowa.

For the past 24 hours or so, rumors have been flying that standout Oregon Ducks wide receiver and freshman playmaker Dakorien Moore has been dealing with an injury. Seemingly out of nowhere, his status for the big-time showdown against Iowa was up in the air.

Well, his status indeed is a bit unknown. According to reporter Pete Thamel, Moore suffered an injury this week during practice and it's 'uncertain' if he's going to be able to play or not in Iowa City against the Hawkeyes. If Moore misses an extended period of time, it'd be a huge blow for head man Dan Lanning and the Ducks:

Sources: Oregon leading wide receiver Dakorien Moore was injured in practice this week and his availability at Iowa today is uncertain. Moore, a true freshman, leads the Ducks with 28 catches and 443 yards. pic.twitter.com/pCCtX72jeL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 8, 2025

Is Dakorien Moore playing today? Star Oregon WR ruled out against Iowa

It goes without saying, but Oregon fans are going to be quite nervous moving forward, as Moore is an elite playmaker on offense. A true freshman out of Texas, the speedster signed with Oregon as a member of the 2025 class as a 5-star product - he was also ranked the No. 1 WR in the country.

As things stand, the Ducks are 7-1 on the season and ranked the No. 6 team in the nation. Following the showdown with Iowa, Oregon will take on Minnesota, USC and Washington to close out the season. That matchup with the Huskies is one that people are already fired up about.

However, right now Moore's status is what everyone is focusing on. We don't want to dive into the rumors that are going around, but the fear is that this could be a serious injury for Moore. We won't speculate on things, but the hope is that Lanning will clear things up soon.

Thus far this campaign, the 5-11, 195-pounder has posted 28 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He has lived up to the massive hype that was placed on him leading up to his debut campaign, but now there are countless people concerned about his health. Again, hopefully Lanning clears things up soon. Oregon will be hoping to avoid the worst-case scenario.